"Only Pakistan can present an ordinary team as a big team on the world stage" - Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja has slammed the Pakistan cricket team after their disappointing performance against a second-string England side in Cardiff. Despite fielding a full-strength XI, Pakistan lost to their inexperienced opponents by nine wickets.

After the match at Sophia Gardens, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was not satisfied with the way Babar Azam and Co. performed. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz said:

“I think it is only the Pakistan team that can present an ordinary team as a big team on the world stage. This was England's B team. Two days ago, they didn’t even have all of their players because of the Covid-19 situation in their dressing room. They had to bring in a new captain [Ben Stokes] who was in New Zealand."

Ramiz Raja further pointed out how the visitors did not apply their techniques properly in the first innings. Ramiz also believed Pakistan's body language was weak, which was why the visitors lost all their wickets inside 36 overs.

Pakistan made 140 on a 400-run pitch: Ramiz Raja

Babar Azam could not open his account at Sophia Gardens

Next, Ramiz Raja highlighted that the pitch and conditions in Cardiff were great for batting; yet the Pakistan batsmen could not capitalize on it. In his view, even 400 runs could have been scored on that wicket.

"It was a very ordinary day for Pakistan. I would say it was a rubbish performance. They made 140 on 400-run pitch. There was nothing in this pitch. I can agree that the new ball could have caused some problems. You can lose one or two wickets early but losing four to five wickets that early because of faulty techniques really stings," Ramiz Raja added.

Ramiz Raja's views on the pitch are not wrong as England scored 142 runs on the same wicket in 21.5 overs. Debutant Zak Crawley hit an unbeaten 50-ball 58*, whereas opening batsman Dawid Malan aggregated 68 runs from 69 deliveries.

Now that they are 0-1 behind in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against England, Pakistan should try to forget their disastrous outing in Cardiff and make a fresh start in London tomorrow.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee