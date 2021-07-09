"Saqib Mahmood wanted me to coach him when he was playing PSL"- Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar has compared English pacer Saqib Mahmood with the current Pakistani fast bowlers after the first ODI between England and Pakistan.

The former Pakistani speedster revealed that Mahmood went to him for coaching during his brief stint with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL, while none of the Pakistan fast bowlers had sought tips from him to date.

Saqib Mahmood destroyed the Pakistani batting lineup at Sophia Gardens on Thursday. He bagged the Player of the Match award for his four-wicket haul in the first innings.

Speaking on PTV Sports after the match between England and Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar revealed how Saqib took some tips from him and worked on it to improve his bowling.

“Saqib wanted me to coach him when he was playing PSL. I told him that there is less muscle mass on his legs and shoulders, due to which his pace is a little low. In the first ODI, he looked a little buff and there was power in his shoulders and there was nip in his deliveries. He is trying to learn and will come to Pakistan again to learn from me,” Akhtar said.

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that England pacer Saqib Mahmood had sought his advice when he was representing Peshawar Zalmi in the sixth edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Read more: https://t.co/ebhsPXXACJ#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/lFYBNQBvr5 — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) July 9, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar further expressed his disappointment over the fact none of the current Pakistani fast bowlers displayed Saqib Mahmood's eagerness to learn.

“It is unfortunate that no Pakistani fast-bowler has ever come to me for advice. Saqib is a very learned guy,” Shoaib added.

Saqib Mahmood dismissed Babar Azam for a duck

Saqib Mahmood played a pivotal role in England's success as he sent Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam back to the dressing room before they could open their accounts.

He then trapped Saud Shakeel in front of his stumps before completing his four-wicket haul by scalping Faheem Ashraf's wicket. Mahmood returned with figures of 10-1-42-4 in Cardiff. It will be fascinating to see if he can replicate the sensational performance in the next two matches.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee