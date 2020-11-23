ENG v SA 2020: Kagiso Rabada feels the absence of fans will not impact players much in the series

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada played a vital role in the Delhi Capitals' journey to the IPL 2020 Final. The right-arm quick won the Purple Cap award and proved that the 'new normal' did not have any impact on his performance.

Kagiso Rabada highlighted the same during an online press conference ahead of his team's series against England. He felt that even though the live audience gave an adrenaline rush to the cricketers on the field, the players themselves had to do their job at the end of the day.

"The crowd gives that extra bit of adrenaline and that extra bit of drama and theatre. There's definitely an element missing, but at the end of the day we are competitive cricketers who want to compete, to test your skill level. I think it will be much the same in this series," said Kagiso Rabada.

Hard work pays off 🙌🏿 Grateful to my teammates and management for making it possible 🏏 To the next 50! pic.twitter.com/tx47klwCZe — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 18, 2020

Kagiso Rabada describes bio-bubble as a 'luxury prison'

A bio-bubble has become a compulsion to play professional sports in 2020. All cricketers lived inside the IPL bubble during the last three months. The South African and the English teams are also quarantining inside bubbles at the moment.

Speaking of his experience so far, Kagiso Rabada continued:

"It's like luxury prisons that you are in, but at the end of the day you have to remind yourself that you are fortunate. The team is doing well at sticking to strict rules. People have lost their jobs and people are struggling. I try to remind myself that we must be grateful for the opportunity to earn some money and do what we love."

The skill level of the players at this years ipl has been remarkable! Cricket is alive and healthy! 👏 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 18, 2020

Kagiso Rabada will don the Green and Gold jersey for the first time in eight months this Friday as the Proteas gear up to lock horns with the world champions in Newlands.