This month's limited-overs series between South Africa and England has been thrown into jeopardy after Cricket South Africa refused to recognize the interim board charged with running its affairs. The South African government had recently appointed a 9-member interim board to run the country's main cricket administration body.

However, the CSA Members’ Council expressed their inability to work with the appointed board, thus souring their relationship with the government. The South Africa Sports Minister, Nathi Mthethwa reacted to CSA's refusal by threatening to withdraw the cricket administrative body's official recognition.

In a strongly worded message to the CSA Members’ Council, Mthethwa wrote,

“I find it most regrettable that you have purported to take take the decision not to recognise the Interim Board. I implore you and the Members' Council to re-visit this decision immediately, and to afford the necessary recognition to the Interim Board, failing which, I will exercise my powers under the Act and issue a directive in that regard.”

Justice Zak Yacoob, who chairs the interim board, blamed the Members' Council for the standoff and accused the organization of being rude and uncooperative in their dealings. The former Constitutional Court Judge claimed that the situation could jeopardize the series against England.

“The Members Council and the executive have been uncooperative, unresponsive and rude in their dealings with us. They broke their promise to ratify the interim board made two weeks ago. There is no chance of them self-correcting, barring a miracle,” Yacoob said according to ESPNcricinfo.

CSA Members’ Council today announced that it will not be appointing the Interim Board. pic.twitter.com/cBYamXoP0j — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 12, 2020

England will play three T20Is and ODIs each against South Africa

England are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs during their tour of South Africa. The series is due to kick off on November 27 with the first T20I in Cape Town.

The England team was set to fly to Cape Town from London on Monday but could change their plans if the CSA cannot resolve the issues with the interim board.

“I don't know what the thinking is in England but if the Members Council does not take a proper decision this evening, England will probably be seriously discouraged from coming,” Yacoob said.