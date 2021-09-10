ENG vs IND 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his India playing XI for Manchester Test; makes three changes

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted three changes in India's playing XI for the fifth and final encounter against England, starting September 10 (Friday) at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The visitors currently lead the series 2-1 after a resounding victory at The Oval. While captain Virat Kohli prefers to continue with the winning template, the cricketer-turned-commentator feels there might be as many as three changes in the playing XI.

Taking to Twitter, Aakash Chopra wrote:

"All Test negative. How’s this for India’s XI for Old Trafford…a ground where India’s never won a Test.

1.Rohit 2.Rahul 3.Pujara 4.Kohli 5.Vihari 6.Pant 7.Shardul 8.Ashwin 9.Shami 10.Bumrah 11.Umesh

Kya bolti junta?"

All Test negative. How’s this for India’s XI for Old Trafford…a ground where India’s never won a Test.



1.Rohit

2.Rahul

3.Pujara

4.Kohli

5.Vihari

6.Pant

7.Shardul

8.Ashwin

9.Shami

10.Bumrah

11.Umesh



Kya bolti junta? #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Get Vaccinated, India (@cricketaakash) September 9, 2021

Aakash Chopra believes out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane should make way for Hanuma Vihari, who has been warming the benches for a long time.

He also predicted that Ravichandran Ashwin should slot into the playing XI in place of Ravindra Jadeja while Mohammed Siraj, who looked off-colour at The Oval, should make way for Mohammad Shami.

India-England fifth Test to go ahead as per schedule

🚨BREAKING🚨



The entire Indian Squad have tested negative in their respective Covid tests after Yogesh Parmar, the assistant physio of India tested positive earlier today.#india #teamindia #engvind pic.twitter.com/fw5ligk2XX — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) September 9, 2021

The final Test between India and England is likely to go ahead as per schedule after members of the Indian cricket team tested negative for COVID-19 on the eve of the match.

Incidentally, the tie was in jeopardy after India's assistant physion Yogesh Parmar tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday.

As per reports, BCCI officials conducted a meeting with captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri on Thursday regarding the future of the series. Both have left the final decision with BCCI.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), they have made their stance clear stating they would consider it a forfeiture if India refuse to play the final Test.

Also Read

It would mean the hosts square the series and BCCI could potentially make a huge loss of revenue.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar