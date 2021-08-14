ENG vs IND 2021: Indian cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav out of quarantine

Team India cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have completed their mandatory quarantine and will be available for the 3rd Test against England, which starts on August 25 at Headingley.

In a recent story uploaded by Prithvi Shaw on his Instagram handle, the cricketer could be seen alongside Suryakumar Yadav traveling to London. Prithvi Shaw captioned the post:

"Done with quarantine @surya_14kumar."

(Credit: Instagram)

With a couple of injury woes in the squad, India had to call up Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yada. The duo, who were busy with the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, traveled from Colombo to England on August 3.

They underwent a mandatory 10-day quarantine before linking up with the full squad at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in London. The BCCI also took to Twitter to welcome Shaw and Yadav. Posting a picture from the Lord's balcony, BCCI captioned the post:

"Hello @PrithviShaw and @surya_14kumar. Welcome to Lord's!"

Joe Root's century puts India under pressure on Day 3

England's overnight batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow looked in complete control of things on Day 3 to put the hosts in the driver's seat. Starting the day at 119/3, they added 97 runs in the morning session as the Indian bowlers struggled to make a breakthrough.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler to find some success but the England batters managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Root and Bairstow added 121 runs for the fourth wicket before Mohammed Siraj ended Jonny Bairstow's stay in the middle after a well-made knock of 57 runs.

Joe Root made his 38th international century across all formats with a back-foot jab on the off-side, equalling Alastair Cook's record of most international centuries for England. This is also the first time Root has scored consecutive Test centuries.

At the time of writing, England are well-placed at 258/4, still trailing by 106 runs in the first innings.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar