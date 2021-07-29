ENG vs IND 2021: "Looking forward" - Cheteshwar Pujara excited ahead of the five-match Test series

Cheteshwar Pujara, who has had a couple of bad outings in the recent past, will look to redeem himself in the upcoming Test series against England. India will play the hosts in a five-match Test series, which starts on August 4 (Wednesday) in Nottingham.

With exactly a week to go for the much-anticipated Test series, Pujara is excited for the series to undergo. He recently shared an image from the team photo session on Instagram. Cheteshwar Pujara captioned the post:

"The feeling when there's only a week to go for the next series."

(Credit: Instagram)

Going into the series, Cheteshwar Pujara will look to amend his poor record in English conditions. So far, India's No.3 has played 10 matches, scoring 523 runs at an average of 27.52 aided by a single century.

The Saurashtra batsman will have to be at his best as Virat Kohli & Co look to make a winning start to the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Cheteshwar Pujara is a sure-starter in 1st Test: Aakash Chopra

Following his poor run in the World Test Championship, there were speculations that India might drop Pujara in the first Test against England. However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has backed Cheteshwar Pujara to start in Nottingham.

In a video uploaded on Facebook, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Reports come but I am not believing that news because the last time India had toured England, Cheteshwar had scored a century. Yes, I know what you are thinking that his average is less than 30 in England and he has toured there two or three times."

“But I definitely see Cheteshwar Pujara playing in the first Test match. In my opinion, at this point, I will not touch him. I will continue with Cheteshwar Pujara,” he added.

