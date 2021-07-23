IND vs ENG 2021: "Remember who you are and..." - Virat Kohli shares motivating message ahead of England series

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a motivating message with his fans. Kohli posted a picture from the 2018 Edgbaston Test against England where the Indian maestro scored 149 in the first innings.

Along with the picture, Virat Kohli used the caption:

"Remember who you are and don’t let ANYONE convince you otherwise."

The Edgbaston hundred of 2018 clearly meant a lot to Virat Kohli after his disastrous outing in England in the 2014 Test series. In 10 innings on England's shores in 2014, Kohli could only amass 134 runs.

The Indian skipper later went on to describe feeling like "the loneliest guy in the world" after his poor showing with the bat. Speaking on a podcast with Mark Nicholas earlier this year, Kohli went on to claim that he was depressed after his string of failures.

The Indian star, however, came roaring back to form four years later when India toured England again for a five-match Test series. Kohli scored 593 runs across 10 Test innings at an average of 59.3, smashing two centuries and three half-centuries.

Despite Kohli's heroics with the bat, Team India lost the series by a 4-1 margin.

The Men in Blue will hope to turn things around when they face England in the coming weeks, having last won a Test series on English soil in 2007.

Virat Kohli missed the 3-day practice game against County Select XI

#TeamIndia have declared their 2nd innings on 192-3. County XI need 284 runs to win. Our bowlers will be in action soon. pic.twitter.com/3i4XgZmcbG — BCCI (@BCCI) July 22, 2021

The Indian team recently played a three-day practice game against a Select County XI, with the match ending in a draw. Rohit Sharma captained the Indian team in place of Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli missed out on the game due to back stiffness. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the medical team advised the batsman to take some rest before the Test series against England that begins on August 4.

Kohli's injury shouldn't be a cause for concern as the Indian star was spotted batting fluently in the nets session. The 33-year-old looked in his usual good touch and the rest advised by the BCCI looked more precautionary than anything.

