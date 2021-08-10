ENG vs IND 2021: Watch: Rishabh Pant undergoes unique wicket-keeping training at Lord's

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant underwent some unique training under the watchful eyes of fielding coach R Sridhar ahead of the 2nd Test. India and England will lock horns in the second Test at Lord's in London, which starts on August 12 (Thursday).

In a video uploaded by the BCCI on Twitter, Sridhar gave wicket-keeping training to Rishabh Pant to strengthen his grip on the leg-side. Along with the video, BCCI wrote:

"How is that for a drill? Fielding coach @coach_rsridhar keeping the boys on their toes."

In the video, Rishabh Pant could be seen with the wicket-keeping gloves on while Hanuma Vihari donned the bowler's hat. He targeted the leg-stump line as R Sridhar played false shots to give Pant some training on the leg-side.

To make things more difficult for the young wicket-keeper, Wriddhiman Saha and Prasidh Krishna took a catching drill in front of the batsman to distract him. Pant undergoing wicket-keeping drills on the leg side can be a hint that India might play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the second game of the series.

Team India begin training in London for the 2nd Test

After an unlucky draw in the first Test, Virat Kohli & Co have begun their preparation for the second tie of the series. The entire Indian contingent traveled from Nottingham to London on Monday before starting their training the following day.

Mayank Agarwal, who suffered a head injury hours ahead of the series opener, has returned to training and will be available for selection in the second match. Agarwal, who was hit by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer, kicked off his preparation by playing a couple of drives on the front foot.

Mayank Agarwal is back in the nets 🙌 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/uchJHhy3oc — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 10, 2021

As things stand, Mayank Agarwal will have to wait a little longer to get back the opener's slot. KL Rahul, who replaced Agarwal, cashed in on the opportunity with a patient 84-run knock in the first innings followed a brisk 26 in the second essay.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar