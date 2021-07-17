ENG vs IND 2021: [Watch] Team India undergoes strength and mobility training in Durham

Team India kicked off their training camp in Durham with a strength and mobility session on July 16 (Friday) ahead of their five-match Test against England, which starts on August 4 in Nottingham.

Team India reassembled on July 14 after a break of almost 20 days following the WTC final in Southampton. They moved bases to Durham the next day where they will also play a warm-up game against Durham's select County Championship XI.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI on their Twitter handle, the cricketers were seen enjoying the training session. They captioned the video:

"Strength and mobility session for #TeamIndia as we regroup in Durham with preparations underway for the #ENGvIND Test series."

P.S. Snippets from @coach_rsridhar's birthday celebrations 🎂 👏

Team India cricketers had a good running and fielding session before they were seen playing footvolley. Skipper Virat Kohli fell to the ground laughing while imitating a fellow teammate as the atmosphere in the camp looked good.

The cricketers also celebrated fielding coach R Sridhar's birthday (July 16) after the training session. Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen putting cake on Sridhar's face after a cake-cutting session in the presence of the squad members.

Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha to miss India's warm-up game

India's first-choice wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who tested COVID positive, will miss the first practice game against Durham's select County Championship XI. Pant, who came positive on July 8, is currently isolating himself in a relative's house.

On the other hand, Wriddhiman Saha has been advised by the BCCI's medical team to quarantine himself after coming into close contact with India's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani, who also tested positive. Standby cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran has also been advised the same.

They will not be available for selection for the first warm-up game, starting July 20. However, the cricketers will join the squad in Durham later to be part of an intra-squad game, which starts on July 28.

