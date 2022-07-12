ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 1st ODI after Team India's clinical win 

Team India kicked off the 3-match ODI series against England in grand fashion with a comprehensive victory in the first match at the Oval on Tuesday (July 12). Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah played a starring role with a sensational six-wicket spell in the first innings.

Earlier in the evening, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah (6/19) and Mohammed Shami (3/31) justified their captain's decision by bowling magnificently in the powerplay. The duo breathed fire with the ball in their opening spells and left the English batters searching for places to hide with their prodigious swing bowling.

England were reeling under pressure after being reduced to 26/5 in eight overs. At this juncture, English skipper Jos Buttler (30) tried to salvage the innings but Shami dismissed him in the 15th over to give the hosts a defining blow. England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually got skittled out for 110 in 25.2 overs.

Team India made quick work of the paltry target as they scaled down 114 in just 18.4 overs and won the match clinically by 10 wickets. Rohit Sharma (76* in 58 balls) led the way with a dominating knock while Shikhar Dhawan (31) played the anchor role to perfection.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on his team's commanding all-round performance in the game and said:

"Looking at the pitch and the overhead conditions, it was the right call to make (at the toss). We never really worry about the overhead conditions. We saw that during the T20Is as well. When there's something on offer, we came out and did the job."

"Today was more suitable for the fast bowlers. When you play in conditions like that, you need to understand what kind of assistance bowlers are going to get and get your fields right in those situations. We know the quality of the bowlers and have to back them all the time."

ENG vs IND 2022 memes

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided ODI contest between Team India and England at the Oval. They expressed their reactions to the same through some engrossing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 @ankit_acerbic This is how captain Rohit Sharma changed Indian Cricket This is how captain Rohit Sharma changed Indian Cricket https://t.co/3JhNMIVUsD

Rσყαɭ Ɗ Ơ Ɲ ᴹᴵ⚔️ ♡ @itz_don_ Captain Rohit Sharma starts his winning streak again from today Captain Rohit Sharma starts his winning streak again from today 🔥💥 https://t.co/FetuOTw1ET

England's Barmy Army @The_BarmyArmy_

Congratulations Team India for 10 wickets victory over Penglund



See you in Lords Yes that's trueCongratulations Team India for 10 wickets victory over PenglundSee you in Lords Yes that's true😔Congratulations Team India for 10 wickets victory over Penglund 👏👏See you in Lords💪 https://t.co/e1a4ShClMt

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far