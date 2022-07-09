ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 2nd T20I

Team India clinched the three-match T20I series against England on Saturday (July 9) with a commanding 49-run victory in the second T20I at Edgbaston. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15) once again led the charge with a phenomenal bowling display and rightfully bagged the 'Player of the Match' award.

Rohit Sharma (31) and Rishabh Pant (26) gave India a brisk start after England skipper Jos Buttler invited them to bat first. As he did at Southampton, Rohit Sharma began the innings with aggressive intent, endeavoring to maximize the powerplay restrictions. Pant also complemented him well, as the visitors raced to 49 in 4.5 overs before Sharma perished, attempting a pull shot.

After India made 61 in the powerplay, debutant Richard Gleeson (3/15) dismissed Virat Kohli (1) and Rishabh Pant off successive deliveries in the seventh over to put the brakes on the scoring rate. Hardik Pandya (12) and Suryakumar Yadav (15) hit a couple of boundaries between them but soon reached the pavilion while trying to play an aggressive brand of cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja (46* in 29 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (12) joined hands when India were in a precarious situation with 89/5 after 19.4 overs. The duo batted sensibly and scored at a decent rate over the next few overs before Karthik's unfortunate run-out dismissal.

Jadeja continued his good form and played the finishing role well to lift India to 170/8 in the first innings. Harshal Patel (13 in 6 balls) chipped in with a valuable cameo in the death overs.

In the chase, Bhuvneshwar Kumar once again rattled the English openers as he removed both of them with a masterful swing bowling display. The other bowlers then continued in the same vein and derailed the home team's chase by picking wickets at regular intervals. In the end, England were skittled out for 121 in 17 overs and lost the match by 49 runs.

ENG vs IND 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the exciting T20 contest between Team India and England at Edgbaston. They expressed their reactions to the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

