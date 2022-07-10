ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 3rd T20I

England managed a consolation win by usurping Team India in the third T20I at Trent Bridge with a 17-run victory. Lanky left-arm pacer Reece Topley (3/22) bowled phenomenally in the chase and rightfully bagged the player of the match award.

After batting second in the two previous games, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bat first this time. Jos Buttler (18) and Jason Roy (18) breathed a sigh of relief as they did not need to contend with the skillful swing bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay.

Buttler gave England a brisk start by targeting the inexperienced Indian bowlers. However, Avesh Khan dismissed him with a clever delivery in the fourth over to give the visitors their first breakthrough.

Dawid Malan (77) anchored the innings all along with a perfect blend of caution and aggression to help England reach a mammoth total of 215/7. Livingstone (42*), Harry Brook (19), and Chris Jordan (11) provided England with a grand finish with a flurry of boundaries.

In a steep chase, India lost Rishabh Pant (1), Rohit Sharma (11), and Virat Kohli (11) early and were reeling at 31/3 after five overs.

Suryakumar Yadav (117 in 55 balls) played a sensational knock and singlehandedly kept India's hopes afloat in the game. However, he did not receive much support from the other end as Shreyas Iyer (28 in 23 balls) struggled to hit boundaries.

Finishers Dinesh Karthik (6) and Ravindra Jadeja (7) also failed, which meant the whole burden of scoring runs was on Suryakumar Yadav.

He tried his best, but the scoring rate proved too much in the end, as he departed in the 19th over, bringing curtains to the team's chances in the contest. Eventually, India managed 198/9 after 20 overs and lost the match by 17 runs.

ENG vs IND 2022 memes

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring encounter between Team India and England at Trent Bridge. They expressed their reactions to the same through some engrossing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Bully Maguire 𓃵 @BullyMaguire_69

71 - Ponting

70 - Kohli (No 100s Since Last 30 months)



ODI 100s

30 - Ponting

29 - Rohit (No ODI 100s Since Last 1yr)



Most M.O.M as Captain

28 - Ponting

27 - Kohli (Retired from Captaincy)



Most Consecutive Wins as a Captain

20 - Ponting

Detective @cheeks4042 Shreyas Iyer today Shreyas Iyer today https://t.co/Q9suwzZ8HH

