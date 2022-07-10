ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 funny memes after dismal bowling performance by Indian bowlers in 3rd T20I

After securing an unassailable 2-0 lead, Team India rested their first-choice bowlers and gave their fringe players a chance in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Sunday. The decision backfired big time as the hosts made merry and put on a mammoth total of 215/7 after choosing to bat first.

Umran Malik (1/56), Avesh Khan (1/43), and Ravindra Jadeja (0/45) endured off days on the field as English batters smacked them all over the park during the first innings. Harshal Patel (2/35) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/30) tried their best to contain the rampaging England batters with decent spells.

Fans took note of the disappointing performance of the Indian bowlers in the third T20I and slammed them for their poor showing. They expressed similar sentiments on social media platforms through some intriguing memes targeting the bowlers.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Sir Dinda¹⁶¹ @ReallyDinda



Hope he will flourish more under my and king unadkat guidance.



Many more such performances to come in upcoming years. He is here to stay in academy. We are happy to announce that Umran Malik has joined our prestigious Dinda academy of excellence.Hope he will flourish more under my and king unadkat guidance.Many more such performances to come in upcoming years. He is here to stay in academy. We are happy to announce that Umran Malik has joined our prestigious Dinda academy of excellence.Hope he will flourish more under my and king unadkat guidance.Many more such performances to come in upcoming years. He is here to stay in academy. ❤️ https://t.co/53M4XHDpZO

. @User_Name_007 #INDvsENG

Bhuvi and Bumrah to Khan, Jadeja and Malik - Bhuvi and Bumrah to Khan, Jadeja and Malik - #INDvsENGBhuvi and Bumrah to Khan, Jadeja and Malik - https://t.co/Ibl0UqmUUQ

Aadvik @thecoolguy03 Umran Malik hit for 16 runs

Arshdeep Singh : Umran Malik hit for 16 runsArshdeep Singh : https://t.co/kOrBpqtOjt

Nagendra singh chouhan🥀💖 @k_p_7773 Umran Malik and Avesh khan bowling at Speed of 140+ each ball.



*English batters :- Umran Malik and Avesh khan bowling at Speed of 140+ each ball.*English batters :- https://t.co/qlQHT3DrHI

Elijah Impey @BreatheRaina Jadeja wearing head band and leaking runs ☠️ Jadeja wearing head band and leaking runs ☠️ https://t.co/g9BWmL9KuJ

"There are a few things we want to try out before the World Cup"- Rohit Sharma after resting main bowlers in 3rd T20I

Rohit stated that the team management wants to try a few different things ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The Indian captain revealed that as the major reason behind resting senior bowlers and replacing them with fringe bowlers in the final T20I against England.

Sharma also put his weight behind exciting pacer Umran Malik and extended support to him. Speaking at the toss, Rohit said:

"We do not want to lose the winning confidence but there are a few things we want to try out before the World Cup. He (Umran) has got a great skill set and we just want to see how he responds to the international pressure. We just want to stand beside him and support whatever he does on the field."

It will be interesting to see how Umran Malik takes tonight's expensive spell in his stride and makes a comeback.

