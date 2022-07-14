ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 Jos Buttler memes after his flop show against India continues

Jos Buttler's torrid run of form with the bat in the white-ball series against Team India continued in the 2nd ODI on Thursday (July 14).

The newly appointed English ODI skipper was clean bowled by Mohammad Shami's incoming delivery in the 19th over, leaving his side in a heap of trouble after being invited to bat first. He could muster only four runs from five balls during his stay at the crease today.

The 31-year-old wicket-keeper batter has scores of 0 (1), 4 (5), 18 (9), 30 (32), and 4 (5) in three T20I and two ODI matches against India over the past week after he took over as full-time captain in the formats.

Fans react to Jos Buttler's repeated failures against India in the current series

Cricket fans have observed Jos Buttler's struggles with the bat in the series. Some feel the captaincy pressure has weighed heavily on him, disturbing his batting rhythm. Others have trolled him for performing exceptionally well in IPL 2022 and flopping in international cricket.

Fans have expressed their views on the matter through some intriguing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya pick crucial wickets to dent England's hopes of a high total in the 2nd ODI

Unlike the 1st ODI, England's openers began the innings cautiously against Indian pace mavericks Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow did not allow the duo to pick up any wickets in the powerplay, even though they got beat on multiple occasions.

However, Hardik Pandya reaped the benefits of Shami and Bumrah's tight bowling as he scalped Jason Roy's wicket in the ninth over to give India their first breakthrough. Chahal then dismissed Jonny Bairstow (38), Joe Root (11), and Ben Stokes (21) in quick succession to break the backbone of England's batting line-up.

England were struggling at 159/6 at the end of 33 overs, with Moeen Ali (17) and David Willey (6) at the crease.

