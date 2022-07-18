ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 memes after Team India's top order collapses yet again

In the encore of the third ODI against England on Sunday (July 17), Team India's top-order collapsed yet again while chasing 260 runs at Old Trafford. This burdened the undercooked middle-order to do the heavy lifting in the decider in the three-match series.

Shikhar Dhawan was only able to score one run, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both holed out after making 17 runs each. They left the middle-order all to do after the Men in Blue were 35/3 at one point during the chase.

In hindsight, it proved to be a blessing in disguise as Rishabh Pant (125*) and Hardik Pandya (71) rose to the occasion. They played sensational knocks to help their side bag a victory.

On the back of the duo's 133-run partnership, the Men in Blue reached 261/5 in 42.1 overs to clinch the three-match ODI series.

Fans react to flop show of Indian top-order in the ODI series

Cricket fans witnessed the recent struggles of the subcontinent side's top-order batters and trolled them for their inconsistent performances.

Rohit Sharma did play a dominant half-century in the first ODI but failed in the subsequent games.

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have also had poor outings in their last two matches, leaving India's long tail in the lower order vulnerable.

Fans trolled the top-order batters through some engaging memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

$#iv@m 🙃 @_itzshivam45



#INDvENG Shikhar Dhawan watching rohit and virat getting trolled for bad patch in England Shikhar Dhawan watching rohit and virat getting trolled for bad patch in England 😂😂 #INDvENG https://t.co/FIu82Kd591

"It is something that we need to look into" - Rohit Sharma on India's top-order collapses in recent times

Rohit Sharma acknowledged the recent failures of top-order batters and admitted that they would introspect them. In the third ODI, Sharma felt the pitch did not have any demons, and the batters bought their own downfall through loose shots.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Sharma reflected on the top-order performances in the series. He admitted the failure but backed them to come good in due time.

He said:

"It is something that we need to look into. To be quite honest, the wicket didn't have that much in it. We played some not so good shots upfront and that cost us wickets."

He added:

"We need to learn and understand what to do in certain situations but I still back those guys to come good since they've done it over a long period of time in all conditions. I do understand the quality that they bring to the team and it's just about backing those guys."

Team India will be back in action next week as they take on West Indies in the three-match ODI series, which commences on July 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far