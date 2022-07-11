ENG vs IND 2022: Top 10 Suryakumar Yadav memes after his stunning century in the 3rd T20I 

Suryakumar Yadav once again proved he is worth his weight in gold in the T20 format with a sensational century in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

In a chase of 216 runs, the 31-year-old Mumbaikar shepherded the team well after a top-order collapse and singlehandedly bought them near the target.

However, the lack of support from the other end resulted in an exponential increase in the required rate. It eventually led to Suryakumar Yadav's departure in the 19th over while trying to smash a boundary. Despite his valiant effort, Team India fell short by 17 runs in the end.

Even though his century went in vain, Indian cricket fans applauded Suryakumar Yadav for playing a magnificent knock. They heaped praise on him in their unique way by sharing some fascinating memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Ashu.... Rohitian @Rohitian45a

SURYA rises in night too

This is an excellent batting by SKY



#SuryakumarYadav #ENGvIND SURYA rises in night tooThis is an excellent batting by SKY *SURYA rises in night too ❤️🇮🇳This is an excellent batting by SKY 💥#SuryakumarYadav #ENGvIND https://t.co/jXUkiSu3WK

Aɳʂԋɾαʝ  @yaduvanshi_aara

101* from 48 balls



What an Innings from SKY



India were 31-3 at one moment & this man stood like a rock and went 360° incredible



#ENGvIND #SuryaKumarYadav #SuryakumarYadav Monster hitting around all parts of the ground, a complete domination from the man @surya_14kumar 101* from 48 ballsWhat an Innings from SKYIndia were 31-3 at one moment & this man stood like a rock and went 360° incredible Monster hitting around all parts of the ground, a complete domination from the man @surya_14kumar 101* from 48 ballsWhat an Innings from SKYIndia were 31-3 at one moment & this man stood like a rock and went 360° incredible 👏 #ENGvIND #SuryaKumarYadav #SuryakumarYadav https://t.co/rCmAT8kUIe

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9



Sanju Samson for Shreyas Iyer please!

#Suryakumaryadav #INDvsENG Suryakumar Yadav carrying Indian cricket team against England today!Sanju Samson for Shreyas Iyer please! Suryakumar Yadav carrying Indian cricket team against England today!Sanju Samson for Shreyas Iyer please!#Suryakumaryadav #INDvsENG https://t.co/nIqklua508

Sagar @sagarcasm Not the first time Indians fighting against Englishmen looking up to SKY Not the first time Indians fighting against Englishmen looking up to SKY https://t.co/cGfPIaBGWp

"He's been phenomenal for sometime now"- Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar Yadav after his century

India captain Rohit Sharma stated that Suryakumar Yadav has been impressive for quite a while now and has a wide repertoire of shots, which makes him a pivotal member of any side. Speaking at the post-match presentation after the 3rd T20I, Rohit hailed Yadav's positive approach.

"Was a fantastic chase, although we fell short in the end, we've shown the fight and something that I'm proud of. And talking about Surya, he's been phenomenal for sometime now. I've been watching him for a while now, he's got a wide range of shots, unorthodox but it works, never lets the tempo down, something very interesting for us to get him in the squad and he's grown as a player."

Sharma also shed some light on the takeaways from the game as the team management tried a few experiments in the dead rubber.

"We wanted to try out our options, certain guys under pressure can come on top or not, obviously we need to keep working on things, we need to understand where we lack and keep working towards it. So far, things are looking pretty good, we want to be a team, just don't sit on laurels, we want to keep moving forward as a team, try and get better as a team, these sort of games will help us learn a lot."

Team India will now shift their focus towards the 3-match ODI series, which will commence on July 12 at Kennington Oval in London.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Suryakumar Yadav bat at number 4 in ODI cricket also? Yes NA 12 votes so far