ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on England at the Lord's Cricket Stadium in the third Test of the five-match series. With both teams winning one match each, the series in nicely set up. England won the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, while India made a strong comeback to clinch the second Test in Birmingham by 336 runs.

Skipper Shubman Gill has been exceptional for India with the willow in hand. He has amassed 585 runs in four innings at an average of 146.25. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant has also dazzled, smashing 342 runs in four innings. If we look at India's bowlers, Akash Deep was brilliant at Edgbaston, claiming 10 wickets, while Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets in the first innings.

Significantly for India, there was no batting collapse in the second Test as they posted totals of 587 & 427-6 declared. While the visitors would be confident heading into Lord's, they would be wary of an England fightback. The Ben Stokes-led outfit is known for making some spectacular comebacks. India have experienced it more than once.

ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test - Toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bat first this time. The hosts have made one big change - Jofra Archer comes in for Josh Tongue.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the playing XI for Prasidh Krishna.

ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test - Match playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test - Pitch report

“There is a bit of grass on it, but it has been cut down a little bit. Expect a bit of pace and carry because of the bit of grass that has been left. Using the short ball could be crucial. The slope is going to play a role, especially with the fast bowlers” - Nasser Hussain

ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test - Match players list

England squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Sam James Cook, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test - Match umpires

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

