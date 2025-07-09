ENG vs IND 2025: 5 great Indian bowlers whose names aren't on the Lord's Honours board ft. Jasprit Bumrah

The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England is delicately poised heading into the third Test at the home of cricket, Lord's. With the five-match series level at 1-1, the third Test, starting on July 10, could have a massive say on the series outcome.

Lord's occupies a special place in the hearts of the players from the visiting teams, given its rich history. The extra motivation of having their name on the famous 'Lord's Honours Board' also plays a part in the players' drive to perform well at the venue.

Bowlers look for five-wicket hauls in an innings, and batters strive for three-figure scores to etch their names on the Honours Board. Several Indian cricketers have achieved it, while others have failed to do so even in an otherwise illustrious career.

On that note, let us look at five great Indian bowlers whose names aren't part of the Lord's Honours Board.

5 great Indian bowlers whose names aren't on the Lord's Honours board

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

India's talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah is breaking bowling records by the day with his incredible wicket-taking ability. Yet, he is surprisingly one of the all-time greats still searching for a five-wicket haul in a Lord's Test.

Bumrah has played only the lone Test at the venue in 2021, when India famously pulled off a 151-run victory. The 31-year-old went wicketless in the first innings but sprang to life in the second to decimate the England lineup.

Bumrah produced a match-winning spell of 3/33 in 15 overs, including the massive scalp of then-skipper Joe Root. The champion pacer will look to do one better in the upcoming Lord's Test with a five-wicket haul to have his name etched on the Honours Board.

#2 Anil Kumble

India's all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests, Anil Kumble, could never pick up five wickets in an innings at Lord's through his stellar career. Despite finishing with 35 five-wicket hauls in his Test career, the former leg spinner's best figures at Lord's remain 3/84 in 2002.

Kumble played three Tests at the venue, picking up 12 wickets at an average of only 41. His struggles at Lord's was a key reason behind India's inability to win either of his three Tests there.

Kumble's first Test at Lord's came in 1996, when he finished with match figures of 3/150. The champion leggie bagged three wickets in each innings of the 2002 Lord's Test, followed by a 3/130 outing at the venue in 2007.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin often struggled with the ball in England [Credit: Getty]

The recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin was another all-time great who failed to pick up five wickets in a Test innings at Lord's. The former off-spinner played only one Test at the venue in 2018, when the visitors suffered an embarrassing innings defeat.

Ashwin finished with woeful figures of 0/68 in 17 overs as England smashed the visitors' bowling for 396/7 declared. Despite being India's all-time leader in five-wicket hauls with 37 and their second leading wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps, Ashwin could never deliver one at the home of cricket.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh played only one Test at Lord's in his career [Credit: Getty]

Ravichandran Ashwin's off-spinning predecessor, Harbhajan Singh, was another legendary Indian spinner without a five-wicket haul at Lord's. Like Ashwin, Harbhajan played only one Test at the venue in 2011, when the Asian side suffered a horrific 0-4 whitewash.

Harbhajan struggled under England's onslaught in the first innings, finishing with figures of 0/152 in 35 overs. He performed better in the second innings, with figures of 1/66 in 21 overs, despite India losing by 196 runs.

#5 Zaheer Khan

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan is inarguably the most surprising name on this list, considering the seamer-friendly pitches at Lord's. The now-46-year-old played three Tests at the venue during his career, yet never picked up a five-wicket haul.

His first Test at Lord's in 2002 saw him finish with figures of 3/90 in the first innings, followed by a wicketless second innings. Zaheer's best Test outing at the venue came in 2007, when he bagged two wickets in the first innings and four in the second as the visitors drew the contest.

The former pacer was in the middle of an excellent outing in his third Test appearance at Lord's with figures of 2/18 in 13.3 overs. However, Zaheer suffered an injury midway through his spell and did not bowl any further in the remainder of the Test match.

