ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jul 31, 2025 15:12 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill batting in the Manchester Test (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Team India are taking on England at the Kennington Oval in London in the fifth and final Test of the hard-fought series. The scoreline currently reads 2-1 in England's favor, but it could easily have been the other way round had the visitors capitalized on some key moments when they were on top.

While India would be disappointed that they are trailing in the series, they would be high on confidence after the great escape in Manchester. Their batters showed plenty of determination under pressure. As a result, Team India still have a chance of leveling the series if they win the final Test at The Oval, so Shubman Gill and co. have a lot to play for.

England will be without the services of skipper Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer for the grueling final Test of the series. Their bowling would thus be weakened, so India have a chance to capitalize on it. At the same time, the visitors would too miss Rishabh Pant and also need to ensure they don't repeat the mistakes they made earlier in the series.

ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ollie Pope said:

“Bit overcast, no-brainer to have a bowl on this pitch.”
England announced their playing XI on the eve of the Test, making four changes. India have made three changes to their playing XI - Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna are in for Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah.

ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Match playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w), Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Pitch report

“There has been some rain in the morning. The outfield is a bit wet. There is 8mm of grass on the pitch, which they leave here in the county championship. There is a good covering of grass, but there are also some bare patches. There’s live grass on the surface for the first time, but the seamers cannot get carried away. - Nasser Hussain
ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Match players list

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan

ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

