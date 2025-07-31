ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

Team India are taking on England at the Kennington Oval in London in the fifth and final Test of the hard-fought series. The scoreline currently reads 2-1 in England's favor, but it could easily have been the other way round had the visitors capitalized on some key moments when they were on top.While India would be disappointed that they are trailing in the series, they would be high on confidence after the great escape in Manchester. Their batters showed plenty of determination under pressure. As a result, Team India still have a chance of leveling the series if they win the final Test at The Oval, so Shubman Gill and co. have a lot to play for.England will be without the services of skipper Ben Stokes and fast bowler Jofra Archer for the grueling final Test of the series. Their bowling would thus be weakened, so India have a chance to capitalize on it. At the same time, the visitors would too miss Rishabh Pant and also need to ensure they don't repeat the mistakes they made earlier in the series.ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Toss resultEngland have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Ollie Pope said: “Bit overcast, no-brainer to have a bowl on this pitch.” England announced their playing XI on the eve of the Test, making four changes. India have made three changes to their playing XI - Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair and Prasidh Krishna are in for Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah.ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Match playing XIsEngland: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Josh TongueIndia: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w), Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed SirajENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Pitch report“There has been some rain in the morning. The outfield is a bit wet. There is 8mm of grass on the pitch, which they leave here in the county championship. There is a good covering of grass, but there are also some bare patches. There’s live grass on the surface for the first time, but the seamers cannot get carried away. - Nasser HussainENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Match players listEngland: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Brydon CarseIndia: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, N JagadeesanENG vs IND 2025 5th Test - Match umpiresOn-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Kumar DharmasenaTV umpire: Rod TuckerMatch Referee: Jeff Crowe