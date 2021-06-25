"Amazed this itinerary was approved" - Dilip Vengsarkar on 3-week break for Team India ahead of England Tests

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar has expressed amazement at Team India being given a three-week break ahead of the five-match Test series against England. The Virat Kohli-led outfit recently went down to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton by eight wickets.

Team India’s Test series against England will begin with the first Test in Nottingham from August 4. The long gap between the WTC final and the England Tests is due to COVID-19 and travel-related restrictions.

Speaking to PTI, Vengsarkar opined that a one-week break for Team India after the WTC final would have been more than enough. He said:

“I don’t know how we approach this kind of an itinerary. Where you go for a holiday in between and then come back to play Test matches. One week break was enough post the WTC final. The thing is you need to play continuously. I am amazed this itinerary was approved.”

According to Vengsarkar, Team India did well in the WTC but New Zealand were the better prepared side in the final. The former batsman added:

“I enjoyed watching Test cricket over this cycle. India did extremely well over this cycle but the what cost them in the final was their poor preparation. They went into such a game without any practise games. New Zealand, on the other hand, were match fit having already played two games (against England).”

Pick a fast bowling all-rounder from U-19 level and groom him for Team India: Dilip Vengsarkar

With Hardik Pandya unavailable for the England tour due to his inability to bowl, India missed a fast bowling all-rounder in the WTC final. They went in with two spinners, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, to strengthen their batting - a move which backfired under pace-friendly conditions.

According to Vengsarkar, India cannot wait for Pandya to be available to bowl and need to start grooming some youngsters. He stated:

“If he is not available then you think about somebody who is available. In cricket, nobody is indispensable. Unfortunately, BCCI doesn’t have a proper talent spotting team. They should pick someone from the U-19 level and groom him.”

A round of applause to #TeamIndia for their incredible journey to the #WTC21 Final. 👏 👏



Congratulations to New Zealand for winning the World Test Championship. 👍👍



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/iveB9RTUDa — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

Team India’s loss in the WTC final to New Zealand was their third defeat in a crunch ICC game in four years. They went down to Pakistan in the 2017 Champions Trophy final and to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

