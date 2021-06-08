Rohit Sharma a treat to watch but yet to crack the code in Test cricket: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that Rohit Sharma is one of the game’s most pleasing batsmen to watch. Raza, however, said that the 34-year-old hasn't yet realised his full potential in Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma will open the batting in Tests in England for the first time when India take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18-22. India’s limited-overs vice-captain has only played one Test match in England before.

In an interview with India TV, Raja said that Rohit Sharma would have to display immense patience in England and look to spend time at the crease to succeed. The former Pakistan captain said in this regard:

"Rohit is a match-winner. He's my favourite player, as there are only a few players left in the circuit who are aesthetically pleasing. Devon Conway also scored a double century recently, but one won't give money to watch him bat. Rohit, on the other hand, is a treat to watch. Once he settles in the middle, he goes on to record hefty innings. He only has to improve his footwork a bit against the new ball. In English conditions, it's tough to deliver straight away, and it'll be a challenge for him."

The former Pakistan player said that, given his talent, Rohit Sharma should have been a legend in Test cricket by now. But that hasn't happened yet, as the right-hander hasn't always spent time in the middle before opening up.

"Rohit Sharma hasn't yet cracked the code in Test cricket. Based on the talent he's got, I had predicted that he'll become a legend in Tests. He has to spend a bit more time at the crease. Great players adjust according to conditions, and Rohit will look to spend some more time in the middle. You occupy the crease, and you will get runs. That has been the rule since the 1930s."

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill will need to adjust to English conditions quickly: Yuvraj Singh

Rohit Sharma is likely to open the batting with young Shubman Gill during the tour of England, with Mayank Agarwal being the other opener.

According to former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma and Gill’s success in England will depend on how quickly they adjust to the conditions. Speaking to Sports Tak about India’s opening pair, Singh said:

"Rohit Sharma is very experienced now in Test matches. He has seven hundreds, including four as opener. But both Rohit and Shubman Gill have not opened in England ever. They know the challenge: the Dukes Ball swings early. They have to get used to the conditions quickly. In England, it's important to take it one session at a time. In the morning, the ball swings and seams; in the afternoon you can score runs; after Tea, it swings again. As a batsman, if you can adapt to these things, you can be successful. On the other hand, Shubman is a very young guy, still inexperienced, but he should feel confident about his success in Australia. So, if he has the belief, he can do well anywhere in the world."

Rohit Sharma has played 20 away Tests, scoring 945 runs at an average of 27. Overall, Sharma averages 46.69 in 38 Tests and has scored seven hundreds and 12 fifties in the longest format of the game.

