When England batsmen are in doubt, they just play sweeps and reverse-sweeps: Axar Patel

Team India left-arm spinner Axar Patel has observed that when England batsmen feel uncomfortable against spinners, they resort to the sweep shot irrespective of whether the ball is turning or not.

Axar Patel is among the spinners chosen for the England tour where India will feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, followed by five Tests against the Englishmen.

The 27-year-old made a memorable Test debut against England at home earlier this year, claiming 27 wickets in three Tests at an average of 10.59 with four five-wicket hauls. He also came up against English batsmen during his stint for Durham in 2018.

Sharing his observations of how England batsmen play spin, Axar Patel told The Indian Express in an interview:

“If they are in doubt whether it’s spinning or not, they just play sweeps and reverse-sweeps. If one bowls stump-to-stump, then it gets tough for them but if the ball is pitched outside off-stump or leg-stump they go for the sweep. They don’t read the ball from my hand, instead, they go by where it’s pitched.”

Axar Patel got a number of wickets via bowled and lbw modes during the home series against England as the opposition batsmen were completely at sea against him.

"Virat Kohli said I don’t need to prove anything" - Axar Patel on his Test debut

While Axar Patel eventually ended up making an outstanding Test debut, the series did not begin on a positive note for him. He was supposed to play in the first Test in Chennai, but was ruled out due to a knee injury. He eventually debuted in the second Test and claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings as India won the game by 317 runs.

Sharing the varied emotions that went through his mind during the first two Tests, Axar Patel stated:

“A day before that first Test, I had pain in my knee. The doctor said it could be because I was bowling after the lockdown and hadn’t bowled too much. They didn’t know for sure. I went for a scan. I was blank, I was about to make my Test debut. I called home and spoke to my mom and dad; I was very nervous. The last time I went to Chennai before this, I was injured. Once I got injured while playing football and now again for the third time. The doctor said, ‘don’t think too much, there is nothing in the scan report.’ And I will be fit for the next game.”

Axar Patel further revealed what Team India skipper Virat Kohli told him ahead of his Test debut.

“There were many things running through my mind then. When I got my Test cap, Ravibhai [head coach Ravi Shastri] was there, Virat [Kohli] and Rohit [Sharma] were there. Virat said I don’t need to prove anything. I have proven myself and that is why I’m in the team. I thought, ‘right, I will just play my normal game.’ My mindset was clear.”

After a successful Test debut, Axar Patel picked up 11 wickets in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad and nine in the final Test of the series at the same venue.

