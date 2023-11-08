ENG vs NED Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Netherlands 2023 World Cup match

England will take on Netherlands in match number 40 of the 2023 World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 8. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. While England are last in the points table, with two points from seven games, the Dutch are just above, with four points from seven matches.

England have had a horror World Cup campaign, which has seen them getting knocked out of the tournament. No one expected them to lose six of their first seven matches, but that’s how it has been. Now, their aim will be to push for a berth in the Champions Trophy. They need to find a way to lift themselves though.

Netherlands’ chances of finishing in the top four suffered a massive blow following their seven-wicket loss to Afghanistan. They still have a mathematical chance of making it, but with a net run rate of -1.398 and their next opponents being India, their chances are not very bright. They have played some good cricket though and will be keen to put up a good show.

England vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODIs

The two teams have met a total of six times in the ODI format, with the Englishmen winning all the six games. The first encounter between the sides took place in February 1996, which England won by 49 runs.

Expand Tweet

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 6

Matches won by England: 6

Matches won by Netherlands: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

England vs Netherlands head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two teams have met three times in the ODI World Cup. England beat Netherlands by six wickets in Nagpur when they clashed for the last time in the ICC event.

Last 5 England vs Netherlands ODI matches

England and the Dutch side last met in the ODI format during a three-match series in Amstelveen in June 2022.

Expand Tweet

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between England and Netherlands:

ENG (248/2) beat NED (244) by 8 wickets, Jun 22, 2022

ENG (239/4) beat NED (235/7) by 6 wickets, Jun 19, 2022

ENG (498/4) beat NED (266) by 232 runs, Jun 19, 2022

ENG (296/4) beat NED (292/6) by 6 wickets, Feb 22, 2011

ENG (144/4) beat NED (142/9) by 6 wickets, Feb 16, 2003