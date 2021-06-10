"Leaving a fantastic legacy" - New Zealand members explain what makes their bowling group special

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen and pacers Tim Southee and Neil Wagner have given an insight into what makes their bowling group so formidable.

In a video uploaded by the Black Caps official Twitter account, Jurgensen explained that the team environment is one of trust and selfless care.

He said that it pleases him to see the combined attitude of the bowling group, adding that they are poised to leave a 'fantastic legacy' for New Zealand.

"I think what's really important is the guys really care about the success of this team. There's certainly is times when if you got those relationships in the environment and the trust, the culture is there, I think that's been really pleasing for me is to see how everyone is really unselfish. I know these guys are leaving a fantastic legacy with the cricket team."

Tim Southee, the senior-most member of his department, said that the Kiwi bowlers aren't easily satisfied and always thrive on being better.

"One of the traits of this group is that the guys aren't satisfied and are always looking to get better and that's kind of the part of the environment where even at 32 you are still looking at ways to improve your game, ways you can take the game to a new level."

New Zealand is currently one of few teams with all bases covered. Southee, Wagner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry form one of the most equipped pace-quintets in the world.

Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner are excellent spinners, while Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell tick the all-rounders' boxes.

"This is arguably the best time in New Zealand cricket" - Neil Wagner

Wagner spoke highly about De Grandhomme, Mitchell and Henry, stating that this is probably the best era of New Zealand cricket in terms of bowling riches.

"Us as a bowling group, getting also Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell and all other guys in the too... Matt Henry, who has got extremely good success with the Dukes ball over here in England. It's arguably the best time in New Zealand cricket with the wealth of bowlers and experience."

New Zealand is currently playing their second Test against England at Edgbaston. The hosts have won the toss and are batting first.

