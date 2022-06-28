"He is a leader that the guys want to follow" - Brendon McCullum on England's Test captain Ben Stokes 

Brendon McCullum, the head coach of England's Test team, reserved high praise for skipper Ben Stokes following the side's stunning 3-0 series win against New Zealand.

Speaking on Sky Sports, McCullum stated that Stokes is the type of leader that other English players want to follow. He pointed out that the all-rounder is very clear in his communication and sticks to his plans irrespective of the situation.

The cricketer-turned-coach revealed that Stokes wanted England to chase down New Zealand's total on the fourth day of the Headingly Test when the required rate was over seven runs per over. McCullum even suggested that the new Test skipper has surpassed him in terms of aggression.

The former Kiwi captain stated:

"We needed around 297 in 40 overs yesterday and Ben Stokes walked up to me and said we are going to try and knock it out today itself. He's been absolutely outstanding and is clearly a leader that the guys want to follow. He's very consistent with his messaging no matter how much is on the line. His ability to control the field has been fantastic."

England Cricket @englandcricket We’ve done things differently.

We’ve loved it.

We hope you have too 🏏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 We’ve done things differently. We’ve loved it. We hope you have too 🏏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🦁 https://t.co/JYQqNIYytw

England were exceptional against New Zealand as they won all three games of the series in a comprehensive manner.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's respective stints have got off to a fantastic start and a similar performance against India in the upcoming one-off Test could do wonders to their confidence.

"It's been an incredible few weeks trying to blend the guys under Ben Stokes' leadership" - Brendon McCullum

McCullum added that the players have bonded well and share a great camaraderie among themselves. He explained that while there were some challenges in the transitional phase, the team members have shown great faith in the new leadership group.

McCullum added:

"It's been an incredible few weeks trying to blend the guys under Stokes' leadership. It had some challenges, but the guys really bought into it. I am just delighted with the application and the camaraderie that sits within the dressing room in such a short period of time."

McCullum also acknowledged former Test captain Joe Root's contribution to the success of the team. He opined that the star batter was at the helm of the side during a tough period and still managed to do well. He opined that Root has played a major role in making things smooth for Stokes.

McCullum said:

"It is worth mentioning that Joe Root did a fantastic job with this England side leading into it. He did hold the fort under pretty tough circumstances. It gave some sort of platform as it was a difficult position for someone like Ben Stokes to come in and lead them the way that he has done. It's been a really cool ride and it's no easy feat to beat New Zealand."

England are scheduled to lock horns with India in the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 1. The fixture is of utmost importance for the Poms as India have a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Watch the full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far