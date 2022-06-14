Bairstow's sensational ton stuns New Zealand as England seal Test series with 5-wicket win

Jonny Bairstow cracked an incredible 136 off 92 balls as England chased down 299 against New Zealand in the Nottingham Test. With the impressive triumph, the hosts also claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After New Zealand extended their second innings to 284 on Day 5, England got off to a nervous start in their chase. They were three down for 56 in the 16th over, with big man Joe Root also back in the hut. Alex Lees contributed a defiant 44 but the Kiwis were still on top. However, a terrific fifth-wicket stand of 179 between Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes (75* off 70) swung the momentum of the Test completely.

With England having lost early wickets, Bairstow began in comparatively cautious fashion. Still, he managed to ease his way to 43 off 48 at the end of the second session. In the last session of play, he went completely berserk. He raced to his fifty by pulling Matt Henry for consecutive fours. A six over long-off followed off Trent Boult. There was no stopping Bairstow after that, even as Stokes pitched in with some impressive boundaries as well.

Bairstow clobbered four sixes and three fours in the space of three overs to jump into the 90s. He got to a 77-ball hundred by punching Tim Southee through point for three and roared in delight. The England dasher continued to attack even after crossing three figures. He clubbed Michael Bracewell for 6,6,4 in the 43rd over, batting in total T20 mode. At the other end, Stokes also brought up his fifty in style, swinging Southee for a maximum.

The belligerent Stokes-Bairstow stand ended when the latter nicked Boult to the keeper after having smacked him for a couple of boundaries. The formalities were completed by Stokes, who whacked Boult for a six and two fours to seal the deal. England chased down 299 in exactly 50 overs, at a run rate of 5.98.

Boult gives New Zealand hope before Bairstow, Stokes blow them away

Having set England 299, thanks to a fighting 62* by Daryl Mitchell in the second innings, the Kiwis were off to a brilliant start with the ball. Boult had Zak Crawley (0) caught-behind in the second over. Ollie Pope hung around for 18 before Henry got one to move off the seam and forced the right-hander to nick the ball to the keeper.

New Zealand were firmly on top when Root (3) chipped a return catch straight back to Boult. Southee ended Lees’ defiance, having him caught behind with a length delivery outside off. At 93 for 4, the Kiwis would have fancied their chances of squaring the series. Bairstow and Stokes, though, had completely different plans.

Brief scores: England (539 & 299/5) beat New Zealand (553 & 284) by five wickets

