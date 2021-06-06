ENG vs NZ: "Great to be in this position"- Tim Southee believes Kiwis can win first Test

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee believes, despite there being no cricket on day three, that they are in a position where all three results are possible against England. The 32-year-old feels the Kiwis can push for a win on the final day and hope for the best.

The Blackcaps posted a competitive first-innings total of 378, thanks to a fantastic double-century from debutant Devon Conway. England did seem to be in a good position to get closer to New Zealand's total at one stage, but Tim Southee produced an exhibition of classic swing bowling.

A five-wicket haul for Tim Southee 💥



Ollie Robinson is caught for a well-made 42. #ENGvNZ | https://t.co/PyjT1jqj3I pic.twitter.com/xTNRY3OE4f — ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2021

The veteran returned figures of 6-43 and triggered an England collapse, handing the Kiwis a crucial 103-run lead. At the end of play on day four, Tim Southee opened up on New Zealand's chances of taking a positive result away from this fixture.

"If we'd have turned up at the start of the day and told we were going to walk off with the position we're in now we'd have been pretty happy. But the England side don't just roll over. Who knows what may happen but it's great to be in a position where we can push on with all three results still possible," Tim Southee opined.

Tim Southee got his name on the Lord's honours board again

And here’s the moment he entered the Lord’s history books once more 👏pic.twitter.com/9xQy3nrwGU — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 5, 2021

Tim Southee proved through his brilliant bowling display that he is still one of the best exponents of swing bowling in world cricket. His six-fer helped him get on the Lord's honors board for the second time in his career.

The 32-year-old stepped up in the absence of Trent Boult and helped the Kiwis take the ascendency in the Test.

"Any time you contribute to the side and do your job it's very satisfying and I guess it's a little bit sweeter at such as special grounds as Lord's," Tim Southee signed off.

New Zealand will resume the final day with a lead of 170 runs and with eight wickets in hand. If they manage to score quickly and set England a tricky total to chase, we might be in for a fascinating final day's play.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava