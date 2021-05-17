Jofra Archer ruled out of Test series against New Zealand with elbow injury

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home due to an elbow injury. Jofra Archer has been facing persistent issues with his elbow, which has hampered his international career.

The fast bowler could not bowl on Saturday during Sussex's County Championship game against Kent. He did not bowl on Sunday - the final day of the match - either.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) informed that Jofra Archer was experiencing pain in his right elbow. An ECB statement said:

"The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow."

The Barbados-born fast bowler took two wickets for Sussex against Kent in the first innings in Hove. He, however, bowled only five overs in Kent's second innings.

Earlier, Jofra Archer was ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India as well as IPL 2021 owing to multiple injury woes.

Jofra Archer returned for Sussex in the County Championship this week but could bowl only five overs in the second innings against Kent due to pain in his right elbow.



Jofra Archer underwent a hand surgery in March after he cut a finger while cleaning his fish tank at home in January. The fast bowler toured India and played in the Test matches and all five T20Is. However, after being ruled out of the ODIs, it was found that the pacer needed a surgery.

Really feel for Jofra Archer: Sussex captain Ben Brown

Speaking after Sussex's draw with Kent, Sussex captain Ben Brown said that he was feeling really bad for Jofra Archer. Brown was quoted as saying by BBC:

"The issue here is a sad one for Jofra (Archer). He's a champion cricketer, so talented and so gifted, but at the moment he cannot do what he wants to do - he cannot do his skill. I really feel for him. He's in a difficult situation, with that skill of bowling really fast being taken away from him, if you like. This week has been very challenging for him. He was hopeful about how it would go, but he's felt pretty sore in this game.

"We all want him to be fully fit and firing for England and for the Ashes and things like that. We tried to do what was right for Jofra's career, and he needed to play in this match to prove his fitness, but it just hasn't worked out this week."

The first Test between England against New Zealand will be played at Lord's from 2 June.