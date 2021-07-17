ENG vs PAK 2021: "England need to realize that Pakistan are no pushovers" - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar feels England didn't take the Pakistan team seriously in the first T20I. The visitors put up a dominating performance, thumping England by 30 runs and proving why they are a top T20 side.

Shoaib Akhtar believes England experimented a bit too much with their side and didn't play to their potential after beating Pakistan 3-0 in the ODIs. Akhtar even went on to say that there shouldn't be many eyebrows raised if this Pakistan team ends up winning the T20 World Cup.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar explained how taking Pakistan lightly in the T20I format cost England. He feels the hosts will need to be back at their full strength or else they could be staring down the barrel of a series defeat.

"England may have underestimated the Pakistan team. Maybe they didn't understand that Pakistan is one of the best T20 teams in the world. It shouldn't come as a surprise if Pakistan wins the T20 World Cup this year. England needs to realize that the World Cup is going to be in the UAE and it is not going to be easy for them. They need to take it very seriously before going to the World Cup and they need to understand that Pakistan are no pushovers," Shoaib Akhtar stated.

Babar Azam can come down the order and take on more responsibility: Shoaib Akhtar

Babar Azam has got that Brian Lara quality in that as an England fan you're disappointed when he gets out#ENGvsPAK — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) July 16, 2021

Babar Azam was once again brilliant with the bat for Pakistan as his blistering knock of 85 helped Pakistan post a daunting 231 runs in their 20 overs. Shoaib Akhtar reckons the Pakistan skipper can bat at No.3 or No.4, which would give the side more balance.

He feels that would also help Babar establish himself as the fulcrum of this Pakistan T20 side and play like a proper finisher.

"Babar Azam showed what he can do if he gets time at the crease and if he takes more responsibility. To become a bigger player and take more responsibility he can think of coming down the order at No.3 or No.4 and look to perform the role of a finisher," Shoaib Akhtar concluded.

