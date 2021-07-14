ENG vs PAK 2021: "Gh**te ka ace bowler, you should be ashamed!"- Danish Kaneria blasts Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria slammed Shaheen Afridi for his performance in the third ODI against England at Edgbaston. The left-arm pacer was expensive, giving away 78 runs in his ten overs and failed to take even a single wicket.

Danish Kaneria feels Shaheen Afridi should be ashamed of himself for the way he was clobbered to all parts of the ground, especially by opener Philip Salt who gave England a blistering start.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria underlined Shaheen Afridi's attitude problem and believes that he is just an overrated bowler. Kaneria stated:

"Shaheen Shah Afridi. Gh**te ka ace bowler (ace bowler, my foot!). You should be ashamed of yourself the way Vince, Gregory and Salt have thrashed you. You need to improve your behaviour first. You have hardly had any time since starting to play for Pakistan and want to be a star. When you don't respect your senior this is what happens."

Danish Kaneria opens up on Shaheen Afridi's verbal duel with Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shaheen Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed had a heated exchange of words during a PSL 2021 game. Although Shaheen later apologized for disrespecting his senior player, Danish Kaneria felt the young speedster's attitude wasn't right towards the former Pakistan skipper in the third ODI.

Sarfaraz Ahmed donned the gloves in the third ODI as Mohammad Rizwan walked off the field with an injury. However, Kaneria felt the rift was still there between Sarfaraz and Shaheen Afridi. He feels as a youngster, unless Shaheen respects his seniors, he will never be successful. Kaneria said:

"When Sarfaraz came onto the field after Rizwan was injured, he was trying to raise Pakistan's spirits and was trying to fire them up and fight. But Shaheen's reaction towards Sarfaraz was so wrong that it was visible on TV. Show your attitude towards batsmen and not senior players. You will never be successful in cricket unless you respect your seniors."

