"Pakistan cricket is in a very serious, very hopeless situation" - Shoaib Akhtar 

Shoaib Akhtar has torn into the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team after their dismal whitewash against England in the ODI series. The former pacer said the country's cricket, after losing to a second-string side, is in a grim and 'hopeless' situation. Akhtar feels Pakistan will need to shrug off their 'average' mindsets to improve.

Pakistan's near full-strength side capped a disappointing week with a three-wicket loss in the third ODI in the wee hours on Wednesday. Skipper Azam notched a record-breaking 158 to singlehandedly push the total over 330. But it was to no avail as England, led by James Vince's 102 and Lewis Gregory's 77, shot down the target in 48 overs.

Reacting to the loss on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar said:

"Your fan following will decrease (after such performances). If kids aren't following you, you won't get an inspiring star to play for you, you won't get a new Shoaib Akhtar, Afridi, or Wasim Akram... if you keep thinking like the average person, it will only result in average decisions and average performances. Pakistan cricket is in a very serious situation, in treacherous waters, I'll be honest with you. It's a very hopeless situation, in the PCB, the management and the team."

The former Pakistani pacer added:

"I am not saying this because I need a job. I am saying this because I am hurt, because I played this game for my country and I made sure that I run in and people get the value for their money but unfortunately that isn't happening anymore. This is not defendable, not acceptable. This needs to be looked into. And somehow people in high authorities are turning a blind eye because they themselves are average people."

What's even more troubling for Pakistan is that it was the team's overall best performance in the three-match rubber. The first two ODIs were lost by huge margins of nine wickets and 52 runs (DLS) respectively, prompting England's stand-in captain, Ben Stokes, to express surprise at how 'easily' they won the series.

Pakistan to play 3 T20Is against England

Pakistan and England will now clash in a three-match T20I series, crucial to both teams' preparations for the T20 World Cup later this year. However, things will only get more difficult for the visitors, as England are set to welcome most of their players from the original squad who missed out on the ODI series due to the COVID-19 breach.

Pakistan will need something inspirational from Babar Azam and co. to avoid another grueling series whitewash. The first T20I will be played on July 16 in Nottingham.

