ENG vs PAK 2022: "It will be an important chapter of Pakistan cricket" - Matthew Hayden aims to script T20 World Cup glory for Babar Azam and Co.

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden underlined the importance of their 1992 ODI World Cup glory as they head for another final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13. The former Aussie batter stated that they are looking to replicate the moment by clinching the second T20 World Cup crown for Pakistan.

Captained by all-rounder Imran Khan, Pakistan coasted to their first and only ODI World Cup glory in 1992 at the iconic MCG, beating Graham Gooch-led England by 22 runs.

The Men in Green will once again face England, who reached the final after a dominating 10-wicket victory over India in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 10.

Speaking ahead of the marquee clash, Hayden revealed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had a few stories to share with the current Pakistan players and expects the ongoing tournament to be another landmark moment in their cricketing folklore.

Hayden was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"He was relieving some of those stories around the '92 World Cup. And I think that's great because that's why you play the game. These boys, their careers will be but a blink and they'll be looking back on this tournament.

"And they'll tell these stories around campfires in their villages, in media conferences like the one we are here and it will be an important chapter of Pakistan cricket - as the '92 campaign was."

Babar Azam and Co. had a miraculous stroke of luck in their run to the semi-finals. With South Africa knocked out after losing to the Netherlands, Pakistan beat Bangladesh to join India from Group 2 as the semi-finalists. The Men in Green went on to defeat New Zealand to progress to the final.

"I think both sides have got very equal set-ups" - Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden. (Image Credits: Getty)

Hayden expressed confidence in Pakistan's abilities, but is wary of the threat England poses, stating:

"I think the bases are covered. I think both sides have got very equal set-ups. It's just even-stevens'. At the start of the tournament, I always thought that England was going to be a huge threat. And here we are on the edge of the final."

Both sides also faced each other in the pre-tournament warm-up game in Brisbane. England prevailed over Pakistan by six wickets as they chased down 161 in just 14.4 overs.

