Eng vs SA 2020: Jason Roy ready to fight for place with England spoilt for choice

England opener Jason Roy believes that England's strength in depth means that every player is being pushed to their limit, with no one assured a spot in the playing XI.

The 2019 World Cup winners have a squad filled with world-class players in all departments. Roy is ready to fight for his place the only way he knows how - by getting runs on the board.

"It’s a beautiful position to be in, spoilt for choice. You would 100 per cent be lying if you said you were not under pressure for your place. Everyone is getting pushed to their limits. No one can rest on their laurels. It’s one of those amazing squads," said Jason Roy.

“I have got to get myself physically fit, mentally fit and then I’ve got to score some runs. It’s as simple as that," added Roy.

Jason Roy is considered to be one of the most destructive opening batsmen in the game and has been a regular in the England set-up for a few years now. He played a key role for England during their 2019 World Cup campaign, and his stunning stroke-play will be on display at the top of the order against South Africa.

Roy will be competing with the likes of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow for a spot as the team's opening batsmen. For now, the player looks set to open with Buttler on Friday in England's first T20 against South Africa.

Concerns about living in a bio-secure bubble led to Jason Roy pulling out of IPL 2020

Jason Roy was due to play for Delhi Capitals at the 2020 IPL in the UAE but decided to opt out of appearing at the tournament. Roy says that concerns about life in the bio-secure bubbles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led to his decision.

"It was a tough summer. An injury plus a new environment that is completely alien to me and who I am as a person. Mentally, it was very tough. Physically, getting injured wasn’t great. It was one of those summers to go alright, this is where you are at. Leave it, push it aside, don’t go to the IPL, sort yourself out and come back stronger. I feel great now," explained Roy.

Jason Roy has had a difficult 2020 with the bat but found his form for Surrey during the T20 Vitality Blast. The player will now aim to continue where he left off in the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa.