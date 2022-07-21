"If problems are not there, you won't have so many rule changes" - Aakash Chopra on Ben Stokes retiring from ODI cricket

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Ben Stokes' retirement from ODI cricket has once again brought to the fore the problems faced by the 50-over format of the game.

Stokes announced ahead of the first game of the ongoing three-match series against South Africa that it will be his last ODI for England. The mercurial all-rounder did not have a fairytale ending, scoring just five runs and failing to pick up a wicket in his final match at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday, July 19.

While reflecting on Stokes' retirement in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed that the decision has highlighted the issues surrounding ODI cricket. He said:

"Ben Stokes has bid goodbye to ODI cricket at just 31 years of age. We have been saying for many years that ODI is the format that is struggling because there are problems. If problems are not there, you won't have so many rule changes - two balls, powerplay, super sub and what not."

While acknowledging that the World Cup garners a lot of attention, the former Indian batter feels there is waning interest in bilateral ODI cricket. Aakash Chopra observed:

"There is more noise being created during bilateral series now. They didn't want to say that but everybody knew bilateral ODI cricket is struggling. There is a lot of excitement when the World Cup happens once in four years, it was there in 2019 as well and will be there in 2023 also."

There have been suggestions for bilateral ODI series to be replaced by multi-nation tournaments. Cricket South Africa's (CSA) decision to favor their domestic T20 tournament over an ODI series against Australia has raised further questions about the viability of bilateral 50-over cricket.

"Whether it is the IPL or any other league, you get a lot of money" - Aakash Chopra on T20s and Tests being preferred over ODIs

T20 leagues across the world help the players earn a bounty [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra explained why players prefer T20s and Tests over ODIs, saying:

"Michael Vaughan has said that something has to give. Every country wants their T20 league, when a player is playing, these are his primary years, whether it is the IPL or any other league, you get a lot of money. After that, all cricketers consider Test cricket very dear because they want to leave a legacy."

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Bi lateral ODI / T20 series will have to go if all the boards around the world are desperate for there own Franchise tournaments !! Something has to give .. It shouldn’t be players retiring from one format aged 31 !!!! Bi lateral ODI / T20 series will have to go if all the boards around the world are desperate for there own Franchise tournaments !! Something has to give .. It shouldn’t be players retiring from one format aged 31 !!!!

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that ODI cricket is falling behind in the race compared to other formats. Chopra elaborated:

"The commercial angle is T20 cricket, the legacy angle is Test match cricket, ODI is hanging somewhere in between. So it is getting slightly easier to leave ODI cricket, not so much in terms of workload management because we have seen people leave Tests as well, but it has fallen slightly behind in terms of priority."

Speaking about Stokes, Aakash Chopra pointed out that his unbeaten 84-run knock in the 2019 ODI World Cup final will always be remembered. He reasoned that game-defining knocks on such a big stage, like the ones played by Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and MS Dhoni, are never forgotten.

LIVE POLL Q. Should bilateral ODI cricket be discontinued? Yes No 0 votes so far