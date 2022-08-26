ENG vs SA 2022: “A six into the dressing room!”- England captain Ben Stokes brings up a half-century in style 

England captain Ben Stokes is having a great time in the second Test against South Africa. The hosts initially bowled out the Proteas for just 151 runs, followed by a spectacular knock from the English skipper's willow.

The southpaw smashed a half-century against the visitors to give England the upper hand in the first innings as the hosts stretched their lead past 100 runs.

Stokes found a stylish way to bring up his half-century with a six. He danced down the track while facing Simon Harmer and smashed the ball straight into the dressing room over long-on.

Sharing the video on Instagram, England Cricket wrote:

“A six into the dressing room!”

Fans were astonished by the all-rounder's aggressive intent. A user commented:

“What a way to bring his fifty.”

The English skipper shared a crucial partnership with Ben Foakes (61*) as the duo stitched together a 161-run partnership for the sixth wicket. He will resume batting on 98 when he comes out to bat after Tea with England cruising at 308/5 in 86 overs.

Ben Stokes and Co. eye revenge against SA

England will look to take revenge against Dean Elgar and Co. and win the second Test to level the three-match series 1-1. The hosts suffered a humiliating loss against the visitors by an innings and 12 runs in the opening Test at Lord's.

The Three Lions seem to have made amends in the ongoing second Test so far and have a lead of 157 runs in the first innings.

The Englishmen were clinical with the ball as they dismissed the Proteas for a paltry total of 151 in 53.2 overs. Veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad scalped three wickets each. Stokes also chipped in with a couple of wickets while Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach shared one wicket each.

In reply, the hosts had a shaky start as they lost opener Alex Less (4) in the second over of England's innings. Zak Crawley persisted for 101 balls, but failed to score big and was dismissed on 38. Joe Root too departed for only nine runs, while Ollie Pope was dismissed after contributing 23 runs.

Jonny Bairstow steadied England’s innings with 49 runs before Stokes and Foakes unsettled the Proteas' attack to take the lead past the 100-run mark.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ben Stokes will score a double century against SA? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury