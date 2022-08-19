ENG vs SA 2022: “This isn't a wake-up call or anything like that” - Ben Stokes reacts to England’s crushing defeat in Lord's Test

Despite being hammered by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s on Friday (August 19), England captain Ben Stokes stated that the defeat was not a ‘wake-up call or anything like that’.

The all-rounder pointed out that the hosts failed to execute their plans against the Proteas and paid the price for the same. The Proteas won the first Test of the three-match series against England on Day 3 to take a crucial 1-0 lead. The hosts’ batting crumbled in both innings, as they were bowled out for 165 and 149.

Speaking after the defeat, Stokes admitted that the result was disappointing, but added that they were prepared to fight hard and bounce back. He said:

"Obviously, we're disappointed to lose. It'd be silly for me to say anything different. But if we dive into this too much, about one result in a three-match series, then we're not looking forward to what's coming ahead. Now we've got two more games to bounce back from this. And then hopefully, take the series 2-1."

The 31-year-old added:

"We know that, when we perform to the capabilities that we're capable of, then we can go out and put some incredible performances like everybody's been able to see in the four games before this. This isn't a wake-up call or anything like that. It's just, unfortunately, we were unable to execute in the way that we wanted to play this week against South Africa."

Ollie Pope was the only English batter to score a half-century in the match. He contributed 73 in the first innings. Alex Lees and Stuart Broad were the joint top-scorers with 35 each in the second innings.

“Absolutely not” - Ben Stokes on whether England would alter their style of play

‘Bazball’ was in focus ahead of the Lord’s Test and has come under greater scrutiny following England’s dismal showing in the match. Stokes, however, also assured that the loss would not deter the team from continuing to play aggressive cricket.

Asked about the same, Stokes replied:

"Absolutely not. I look at captains before me, captains after me. They're always going to get criticised at certain times about the way that they want to play. That's just part and parcel with life, I guess.”

The skipper, however, did hint that ECB’s focus on white ball cricket is hurting their Test fortunes to some extent. He explained:

"I don't want to use that situation as an excuse whatsoever. Maybe there could be an opportunity to put a first-class game in there for the lads to go off and just get out there in the field, whether it be a bowler or a batter, but I think if I'm looking at that and using that as an excuse, it's not really what I want to be saying."

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was named Player of the Match for claiming seven wickets in the Test.

The second Test of the three-match series begins at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday (August 25).

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert