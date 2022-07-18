"Cricket is broken" - Shocked fans feel England's ODI team is in decline as Ben Stokes announces retirement from the format

England all-rounder Ben Stokes shocked the cricketing fraternity on Monday (July 18) by announcing that he will be retiring from ODI cricket. The 31-year-old will walk out for England in ODI cricket for one last time when they face South Africa in the first ODI on Tuesday, July 19, in Durham.

Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket last year citing mental health reasons. It could have probably been a sign that it was getting difficult for him to contribute as an all-rounder for England across all three formats.

Moreover, the scheduling of international games has arguably demanded way too much from cricketers who play all three formats. This is something Ben Stokes spoke about in his post on social media announcing his retirement. He said:

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it. Three formats are just unsustainable for me now."

Stokes concluded his post by stating:

"As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You're the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa. Thanks."

Twitter slams packed schedules after Ben Stokes announces ODI retirement

Fans on Twitter were shocked as they felt Ben Stokes still had a lot to offer in ODI cricket. They felt it was a sign for the ICC to address the massive mental and physical toll that a crowded international schedule is taking on cricketers.

Some fans hailed Stokes for being honest and stepping aside as he felt he wouldn't be able to give his best in this format. But they also think that without both Stokes and Eoin Morgan, it will be incredibly difficult for England to defend their ICC World Cup crown in 2023.

Managing editor of Wisden.com Ben Gardner wrote:

"'I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us.' Cricket is broken."

Here are some more reactions to the news:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Not surprised that Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from ODIs. Like he mentioned, it's nearly impossible for anyone to sustain playing all 3 formats and do it well enough. And when you're the captain & an all rounder of a team that plays most Tests, it's even tougher. Not surprised that Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from ODIs. Like he mentioned, it's nearly impossible for anyone to sustain playing all 3 formats and do it well enough. And when you're the captain & an all rounder of a team that plays most Tests, it's even tougher.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



Thank you for all the memories in ODIs, Ben Stokes will be playing his last ODI tomorrow against South Africa. A champion player for England in this format, espcially the heroics in the 2019 World Cup Final is unforgettable.Thank you for all the memories in ODIs, @benstokes38 Ben Stokes will be playing his last ODI tomorrow against South Africa. A champion player for England in this format, espcially the heroics in the 2019 World Cup Final is unforgettable.Thank you for all the memories in ODIs, @benstokes38. https://t.co/WJon3xtIW8

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh England Cricket @englandcricket "I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way." "I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way." ❤️ Oh Ben Stokes! twitter.com/englandcricket… Oh Ben Stokes! twitter.com/englandcricket…

Dweplea @dweplea Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ben Stokes will retire from ODI format after the first match against South Africa. Ben Stokes will retire from ODI format after the first match against South Africa. Disastrous for England. They’ve lost two quality middle order bats (LHB ones) who could pace their innings well. They are gonna find the next WC very hard in Asian conditions twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Disastrous for England. They’ve lost two quality middle order bats (LHB ones) who could pace their innings well. They are gonna find the next WC very hard in Asian conditions twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 This could be a clear sign that Stokes in the IPL is a stretch in the coming years. I expected it the minute he was appointed Test captain and in a bid to keep himself going I won't be surprised if he doesn't turn up for the IPL either #ENGvSA This could be a clear sign that Stokes in the IPL is a stretch in the coming years. I expected it the minute he was appointed Test captain and in a bid to keep himself going I won't be surprised if he doesn't turn up for the IPL either #ENGvSA

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Woah! Ben Stokes retires from ODIs with tomorrow's game set to be his last. Who would have seen that coming! Body blow to England given his experience and skill but it must have been well thought out keeping his future in mind. Very sad as a fan though :( #ENGvSA Woah! Ben Stokes retires from ODIs with tomorrow's game set to be his last. Who would have seen that coming! Body blow to England given his experience and skill but it must have been well thought out keeping his future in mind. Very sad as a fan though :( #ENGvSA

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ben Stokes will retire from ODI format after the first match against South Africa. Ben Stokes will retire from ODI format after the first match against South Africa. Ye to shuru hone se pehle hi khatam hogaya Ye to shuru hone se pehle hi khatam hogaya 😭 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Ganesh @ganeshs272

Must be with his mental well being than workload..

Top bloke! Ben Stokes @benstokes38 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/xTS5oNfN2j Why? He has been absolute rock pillar for English team in ODI format so far.Must be with his mental well being than workload..Top bloke! twitter.com/benstokes38/st… Why? He has been absolute rock pillar for English team in ODI format so far.Must be with his mental well being than workload..Top bloke! twitter.com/benstokes38/st…

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07



The Class of 2019 is getting disbanded JUST IN: Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. He will play his final game tomorrow against South Africa at his home ground. #benstokes The Class of 2019 is getting disbanded JUST IN: Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from ODI cricket. He will play his final game tomorrow against South Africa at his home ground. #benstokesThe Class of 2019 is getting disbanded 💔

Ben Jones @benjonescricket Almost exactly a decade since Kevin Pietersen retired from both white ball formats, despite only wanting to give up ODIs. Stokes being able to go with only Tests-T20s a marker of how schedule pressure is forcing players into these decisions, but also forcing boards to accept them Almost exactly a decade since Kevin Pietersen retired from both white ball formats, despite only wanting to give up ODIs. Stokes being able to go with only Tests-T20s a marker of how schedule pressure is forcing players into these decisions, but also forcing boards to accept them

Dweplea @dweplea You’re delusional if you think England have anyone in their “depth” who can adequately replace Ben Stokes You’re delusional if you think England have anyone in their “depth” who can adequately replace Ben Stokes

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket If I was an England fan, I would be absolutely furious (and rather want Stokes to retire from Tests rather than ODIs). This is inexplicable. [Don't give gyaan] If I was an England fan, I would be absolutely furious (and rather want Stokes to retire from Tests rather than ODIs). This is inexplicable. [Don't give gyaan]

Karan @karannpatelll Ab aise 2 ODI series ke bich sirf 1 din ka gap hoga toh players retire he hoge Ab aise 2 ODI series ke bich sirf 1 din ka gap hoga toh players retire he hoge

Prithvi @Puneite_ If that gives us a fully mentally and physically fit Stokes with in Whites I am all for it. If that gives us a fully mentally and physically fit Stokes with in Whites I am all for it.

Vikrant Gupta @vikrantgupta73 Ben Stokes giving up ODIs (one of the three formats) will be the new normal I feel @benstokes38 Ben Stokes giving up ODIs (one of the three formats) will be the new normal I feel @benstokes38

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx in priority, and that too very quickly. The big boys are pulling out of ODI cricket. Sustainable or not, one of cricket's biggest stars quitting ODIs after 105 games is really bad news for ICC and cricket's stakeholders. The format is (very sadly) goingin priority, and that too very quickly. The big boys are pulling out of ODI cricket. Sustainable or not, one of cricket's biggest stars quitting ODIs after 105 games is really bad news for ICC and cricket's stakeholders. The format is (very sadly) going 👇 in priority, and that too very quickly.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #CricketTwitter England will find it challenging to replace Stokes in the ODI setup. Always felt he was perfect for 4 post Morgan but he's walking away himself. Sam Curran should develop into a batting all-rounder but is his batting of Stokes' quality yet, I doubt it... #ENGvSA England will find it challenging to replace Stokes in the ODI setup. Always felt he was perfect for 4 post Morgan but he's walking away himself. Sam Curran should develop into a batting all-rounder but is his batting of Stokes' quality yet, I doubt it... #ENGvSA #CricketTwitter

Prasanna Balakrishnan @PrasannaBalakr2 Absolutely surprising to see Ben Stokes call it a day on ODI Cricket in his prime. But at the end of the day its his decision and respect it. Go well in the other 2 formats @benstokes38 Absolutely surprising to see Ben Stokes call it a day on ODI Cricket in his prime. But at the end of the day its his decision and respect it. Go well in the other 2 formats @benstokes38

time square 🇮🇳 @time__square @benstokes38 Hey Ben , I know you had to face mighty captain rohit sharma but it's ok in losing . You lost to the best so this wasn't needed neither expected @benstokes38 Hey Ben , I know you had to face mighty captain rohit sharma but it's ok in losing . You lost to the best so this wasn't needed neither expected

Dave @CricketDave27 The fact England are literally playing tomorrow after a series just ended last night probably best explains that insane workload Stokes was talking about The fact England are literally playing tomorrow after a series just ended last night probably best explains that insane workload Stokes was talking about

Prasanna @prasannalara twitter.com/benstokes38/st… Ben Stokes @benstokes38 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/xTS5oNfN2j Remember him telling - I lost the t20 wc for England in 2016 and will win one all of my own before I hang up my boots during 2017 ipl.He will go even more harder in this years t20 wc and that will be good signs for England.Go well Big Ben #Legend Remember him telling - I lost the t20 wc for England in 2016 and will win one all of my own before I hang up my boots during 2017 ipl.He will go even more harder in this years t20 wc and that will be good signs for England.Go well Big Ben #Legend twitter.com/benstokes38/st…

Samraat Maharjan @MaharjanSamraat 🤦🤷. But I love his honesty on his game. Ben Stokes @benstokes38 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/xTS5oNfN2j This is shocking news. England's talisman Ben Stokes has decided to retire from ODIs. Tomorrow he will play his last ODI against South Africa. However, he feels he is still committed to play T20 cricket. Man he is just 31🤦🤷. But I love his honesty on his game. twitter.com/benstokes38/st… This is shocking news. England's talisman Ben Stokes has decided to retire from ODIs. Tomorrow he will play his last ODI against South Africa. However, he feels he is still committed to play T20 cricket. Man he is just 31 💔🤦🤷. But I love his honesty on his game. twitter.com/benstokes38/st…

Ben Stokes' unbeaten 84 in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand will remain one of the best knocks ever played in the format under pressure. He will continue to lead the Test team and will likely be an integral part of England's T20 World Cup ambitions.

Overall, Stokes played 104 ODIs for England. He scored 2,919 runs at an average of 39.44 with 21 half-centuries and three hundreds. The all-rounder also picked up 74 wickets with an economy rate of 6.02, recording one five-wicket haul.

