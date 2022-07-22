“Some of the things that you’ve done have captured a nation” - Joe Root pays emotional tribute to Ben Stokes 

Former England Test captain Joe Root has paid an emotional tribute to talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who recently retired from one-day cricket. In a dressing room speech, Root hailed the 31-year-old as someone who has 'captured a nation', adding that kids now want to bat, bowl and field like him.

Ben Stokes, England’s 2019 World Cup hero, shocked the cricketing world when he announced his decision to retire from ODIs earlier this week. The all-rounder attributed his decision to the congested cricketing schedule and admitted that playing all three formats had become ‘unsustainable’ for him.

In a video shared on England Cricket’s official Twitter handle, Root hailed Stokes’ achievements. Appearing visibly emotional, he said:

“Obviously a lot of emotions will be running through you. There’s a lot running through me at the minute as a friend. Some of the things you’ve achieved on the field have been extraordinary - whether be it in the (World) cup final, whether it be a number of other things that you’ve done."

"I think it’s also important to remember, some of the things that you’ve done have captured a nation. They have brought people to the games that have never watched it before.”

England Cricket @englandcricket



with some lovely words after "Kids now want to bat, bowl and field because of the way you have gone about it and done it in an England shirt." @root66 with some lovely words after @benstokes38 played his final ODI "Kids now want to bat, bowl and field because of the way you have gone about it and done it in an England shirt."@root66 with some lovely words after @benstokes38 played his final ODI ❤️ https://t.co/mcGrmPyN18

Root continued:

“Been a part of the team and been a big part and a leader of a team that’s changed the way a lot of people around the world play white-ball cricket in its format. The same with kids now that want to bat, bowl and field because of the way you have gone about it and done it in an England shirt and they are incredible things to be able to look back and say, ‘Wow, I achieved it all.'"

Concluding his stirring speech, Root said:

“From my personal point of view, from this whole group’s point of view, it’s been so much fun. It’s been a hell of a journey. We are all so proud of everything you have achieved. You’ve been an incredible player, an incredible bloke.”

Root then handed over a champagne bottle to Stokes as a token of appreciation as the two legends of England cricket shared a warm hug.

Ben Stokes’ ODI career

New Zealand-born Ben Stokes made his one-day debut against Ireland in August of 2011. In a decade-long career, he played 105 matches, scoring 2924 runs and claiming 74 scalps.

The highlight of Stokes' one-day career was winning the Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand for scoring an unbeaten 84 off 98 balls.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far