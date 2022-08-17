ENG vs SA 2022: "Maybe 50 is a stretch, but we will see"- James Anderson's hilarious response to retirement talks

James Anderson had a sarcastic response to talks about his retirement during an interview with Sky Sports Cricket. The 40-year-old has arguably been England's greatest fast bowler and one of the best bowlers the world has ever seen.

While there are quite a few eyebrows raised seeing the veteran put in the hard yards even at the ripe old age of 40, Anderson feels it is perfectly fine for him to continue till he believes he can contribute to the team.

Here's what James Anderson had to say about the perception of the outside world about the ideal retirement age for a fast bowler:

"For me, I don't feel 40. The age thing is just a number. As long as I am fit, contributing to the team, bowling well, who knows how long I can go on for. Maybe 50 is a stretch, but we will see (smiles)."

Jimmy Anderson discusses his love for cricket and how at the age of 40 he hopes to continue his career "Maybe 50 is a stretch but we'll see!"Jimmy Anderson discusses his love for cricket and how at the age of 40 he hopes to continue his career "Maybe 50 is a stretch but we'll see!" 😂Jimmy Anderson discusses his love for cricket and how at the age of 40 he hopes to continue his career 💪 https://t.co/jv3M0iry8d

"I have been blessed with a body that can cope with bowling"- James Anderson

Anderson also shed light on how his easy bowling action and the decent pace at which he bowls still keeps him in good stead as a wicket-taking option for his captain. He feels that as long as his body supports him to live up to the standards of international cricket, he will continue to play.

On this, the veteran stated:

"I have been asked about how long I will keep going for probably 5-6 years now. I just think I have been blessed with a body that can cope with bowling, my action doesn't take a huge amount out of me, my speeds are still good enough.

"I still feel I can throw myself around in the field and chase balls to the boundary."

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 If all goes well, James Anderson will become the 14th pacer (21st overall) to open bowling in Men's Tests after turning 40.



Since Herbie Jackson (pacer) in 1961, the only 40+ man to do this is Rangana Herath (spinner).



Why has Duracell has not signed him up as brand ambassador? If all goes well, James Anderson will become the 14th pacer (21st overall) to open bowling in Men's Tests after turning 40.Since Herbie Jackson (pacer) in 1961, the only 40+ man to do this is Rangana Herath (spinner).Why has Duracell has not signed him up as brand ambassador? https://t.co/f65zSmQ2tr

