ENG vs SA 2022: "That team are crying out for a captain" - Fans fume as England's batting unit crumbles again to lose T20I series

England suffered a humiliating 90-run defeat in the third T20I against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 31. The Proteas handed the hosts their joint-heaviest defeat in the shortest format as they secured a comeback to win the series by a 2-1 margin.

Electing to bowl first despite their chasing debacle in the last fixture in Cardiff, the Jos Buttler-led side struck early by dismissing Quinton de Kock for a duck. Despite the early blow, the visitors responded strongly with 53 runs in the powerplay.

Reeza Hendricks scored a well-compiled 70 and was joined by the in-form Aiden Markram, who also recorded a half-century. David Miller applied the finishing touches with a nine-ball 22-run cameo to propel South Africa to a mammoth 191/4 in their 20 overs. Rilee Rossouw scored a handy 31 off 18 balls as well.

England's famed batting unit once again failed to impress in their pursuit of the target with the series on the line as they were bowled out for just 101. Buttler's captaincy and the performances of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone earned the wrath of ardent English fans.

One fan tweeted:

"That team are crying out for a captain. Need to start playing the extra batter again too."

Rob Tuite @robtuite10

Need to start playing the extra batter again too That team are crying out for a captain.Need to start playing the extra batter again too #ENGvsSA That team are crying out for a captain.Need to start playing the extra batter again too #ENGvsSA

Here are some more reactions:

Shakir Mohaseen @ShakirMohaseen #ENGvsSA #T20I That was a big collapse for @ECB_cricket , none of them could get going and just kept getting out trying to go for the big hits. #ENGvSA That was a big collapse for @ECB_cricket, none of them could get going and just kept getting out trying to go for the big hits. #ENGvSA #ENGvsSA #T20I

Sajid Ali Khan @Sajidft9

#ENGvsSA The bazzbash phenomenon for #England cricket team isn't working, they are collapsing now too often than not. They must change their approach and play according to the conditions and switch to their basics. The bazzbash phenomenon for #England cricket team isn't working, they are collapsing now too often than not. They must change their approach and play according to the conditions and switch to their basics.#ENGvsSA

Shubham Singh @TheSinghTweets



Lost to

IND 2-1

IND 2-1

SA 2-1

#ENGvsSA What a woeful start of Butler's captaincy career.Lost toIND 2-1IND 2-1SA 2-1 What a woeful start of Butler's captaincy career.Lost toIND 2-1IND 2-1SA 2-1#ENGvsSA

LazyLad @lazylad04 Highly unpopular opinion. Really want Morgan to replace Matt Motts at this point. No offence. #ENGvsSA Highly unpopular opinion. Really want Morgan to replace Matt Motts at this point. No offence. #ENGvsSA

Zamin Siddiqi @SiddiqiZamin Eoin Morgan should had remain captain of Eng team and retired after 2023 World Cup next year.Departure of him along with Stokes from Odis is seriously hurting Eng now and this has made their chances slim now for both upcoming 20 & 50 over over World cups. #ENGvsSA Eoin Morgan should had remain captain of Eng team and retired after 2023 World Cup next year.Departure of him along with Stokes from Odis is seriously hurting Eng now and this has made their chances slim now for both upcoming 20 & 50 over over World cups.#ENGvsSA

🏏 @lilpowers1985 The Buttler/Mott era has been painful. We look lost #ENGvsSA The Buttler/Mott era has been painful. We look lost #ENGvsSA

Chris North @1_NewarkOutlaw

🟢🟡

#ENGvsSA 🏏 Time for Alex Hales to be restored to the England white ball teams.... #Baz 🟢🟡 Time for Alex Hales to be restored to the England white ball teams....#Baz 🟢🟡#ENGvsSA 🏏

Roger Armand Walker @rogwalker #ENGvsSA #England have suddenly become an extremely mediocre limited-overs side. They've put in some pretty dreadful performances over the last few weeks. Might it have something to do with Eoin #Morgan 's retirement ? Even when he didn't make runs he was a superb captain. #ENGvsSA #England have suddenly become an extremely mediocre limited-overs side. They've put in some pretty dreadful performances over the last few weeks. Might it have something to do with Eoin #Morgan's retirement ? Even when he didn't make runs he was a superb captain.

Dan @ElCapitain82



He should be, this bloke is hopeless.

#ENGvsSA Why is Brendan McCullum not in charge of the England white ball side?!?He should be, this bloke is hopeless. Why is Brendan McCullum not in charge of the England white ball side?!?He should be, this bloke is hopeless.#ENGvsSA

A B H A I || Bowled Through The Gate ™ @Abhai_BTTG



And England doesn't have a shortage of promising T20 openers.



Phil Salt is worth it. Or if they're seeking a LH-RH combo, they could open with Ben Stokes, who did well as an opener for RR.



#ENGvsSA #CricketTwitter Jason Roy doesn't have much credit left in the bank.And England doesn't have a shortage of promising T20 openers.Phil Salt is worth it. Or if they're seeking a LH-RH combo, they could open with Ben Stokes, who did well as an opener for RR. Jason Roy doesn't have much credit left in the bank.And England doesn't have a shortage of promising T20 openers.Phil Salt is worth it. Or if they're seeking a LH-RH combo, they could open with Ben Stokes, who did well as an opener for RR.#ENGvsSA #CricketTwitter

Bankzzy... @bankzzywfcffc Dont care how good SA have been in the field, 80-7 off 14overs chasing 192 is embarrassing... #ENGvsSA Dont care how good SA have been in the field, 80-7 off 14overs chasing 192 is embarrassing... #ENGvsSA

England put in a meek display to suffer defeat against South Africa

Chasing 192 with a destructive batting unit, expectations were high from England in the second half of the game. However, the hosts suffered yet another batting collapse against a disciplined bowling attack.

Buttler's additional responsibilities as captain seem to have hampered his batting after he fell for 14 following yet another bright start. Meanwhile, Jason Roy's woeful run of form was prolonged with a 18-ball 17-run stint at the crease.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as the Englishmen failed to build any kind of momentum. Malan holed out to the big boundary at deep square leg while Moeen Ali had to depart following a marvelous catch by the young Tristan Stubbs.

The introduction of Tabraiz Shamsi made things worse for the hosts as they were forced to take him on against the rising required rate.

England had to wait until the 11th over to score their first six. The likes of Livingstone, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow all failed to clear the boundary as Shamsi claimed his first five-wicket haul in the format.

Only four batters were able to register double figures in the run chase, with the hosts eventually getting bowled out for a meager 101.

Should Buttler continue as the white-ball captain despite his shaky start at the helm? Let us know what you think.

