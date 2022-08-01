ENG vs SA 2022: Top 10 England memes after their crushing defeat in the 3rd T20I 

South Africa emerged triumphant in the three-match T20I series against England by a 2-1 margin with a thumping 90-run win in the final match on Sunday (July 31) at Southampton. Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi starred for the Proteas side with a sensational five-wicket haul in the second innings and deservingly bagged the Player of the Match award.

In the series decider, English skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to chase, which has been a strong suit for his side in the last few years. David Willey removed the dangerous Quinton de Kock (0) in the very first over to give the hosts a great start.

Reeza Hendricks (70) continued his good form and anchored the innings from one end with a steady run flow. Rilee Rossouw (31) and Aiden Markram (51) played an aggressive brand of cricket at the other end and garnered runs at a brisk pace. David Miller (22 in 9 balls) played a blazing cameo in the death overs to lift his side to a massive 191/5.

In the steep chase, England openers Jason Roy (17 in 18 balls) and Jos Buttler (14 in 10 balls) failed to give a quick start, which was the need of the hour. Roy's torrid form with the bat continued as he struggled with timing during his stay at the crease before departing in the fifth over.

Tabraiz Shamsi (5/24) and Keshav Maharaj (2/21) spun the web around batters in the middle overs and strangled the run flow. The free-flowing English batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards and were skittled out for 101 in 16.4 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Jos Buttler reflected on the loss and credited South Africa for executing their plans well. He said:

"They bowled well after setting a good score on the board and we just couldn't get going. It's a great realization for us as to where we are. We haven't performed as well as we'd have liked and it's a good time for us to reflect as a team and see how we can bounce back."

"We've gone through a change as a team as well which is fine. We've gone through a change in leadership and personnel. We have some time now to go away and reflect on our performances ahead of the big event (the World Cup)."

Fans troll England for losing yet another T20I series

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a one-sided encounter between England and South Africa at Southampton on Sunday night. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

s @_sectumsempra18 Life hasn't been easy for jos Buttler after he messed up with rishabh pant y'all Life hasn't been easy for jos Buttler after he messed up with rishabh pant y'all https://t.co/LN6K7Q0E5f

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #ENGvSA Morgan was the past and Roy is the present... that's it, that's the tweet Morgan was the past and Roy is the present... that's it, that's the tweet🙌🔥 #ENGvSA https://t.co/J1LfeDvcnO

The three-match Test series between the two sides will get underway on August 17 at the Lord's in London.

LIVE POLL Q. Is captaincy negatively impacting Jos Buttler in the batting department? Yes NA 9 votes so far