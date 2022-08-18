ENG vs SA 2022: [WATCH] Dean Elgar gets bowled in unlucky fashion on Day 2 of 1st Test

South African captain Dean Elgar was bowled in an unlucky fashion on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Lord’s on Thursday (August 18). The experienced southpaw was batting on 47 when was bowled by England legend James Anderson.

On the third ball of the 23rd over, Elgar attempted to work a delivery from Anderson off his pads. However, he failed to connect and the ball clipped his thigh guard. To the Proteas skipper’s horror, the ball then somehow hit his right arm and deflected onto the stumps.

Watch the video of the dismissal below:

Elgar had a tough time believing in his hard luck as he trudged back to the pavilion. Before his bizarre dismissal, the South African skipper had added 85 for the opening wicket with Sarel Erwee. Elgar’s innings lasted 81 deliveries and featured eight fours.

Despite Elgar’s unlucky dismissal, the visitors are in command of the first Test, having crossed the 100-run mark for the loss of only one wicket in their first innings. Earlier, the South African bowlers did an excellent job to bundle out England for 165 in their first innings.

Kagiso Rabada claims five as South Africa dominate England batters

Resuming Day 2 of the Lord’s Test at 116 for six, England folded up for 165 in exactly 45 overs. Ollie Pope, who resumed his innings on 61, was cleaned up for 73 by Rabada as the batter dragged a full length ball back onto the stumps.

The South African fast bowler also sent back Stuart Broad (15), who lobbed a slower ball to point. Marco Jansen chipped in by dismissing Jack Leach for 15. Rabada then completed a much-deserved five-fer by trapping Anderson lbw for a first-ball duck to end the England innings.

Earlier, Anrich Nortje shone on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test by claiming three wickets, including the big ones of Jonny Bairstow (0) and England captain Ben Stokes (20).

