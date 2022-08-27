ENG vs SA 2022: [WATCH] James Anderson cleans up South African captain Dean Elgar with a ripper

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson clean bowled South African captain Dean Elgar with a beauty of a delivery on Day 3 of the second Test at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday (August 27).

South Africa are on the backfoot in the Test match. They were bowled out for 151 in their first innings, after which England responded with 415 for 9 declared.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 264, the Proteas needed a strong start in the second innings to make a fightback in the contest. However, Anderson dealt the visitors’s chances a massive blow by sending Elgar back for 11 off 38 balls.

In the 13th over of South Africa’s second innings, Anderson got a delivery from around the wicket to hold its line. Elgar was playing for the one that would nip away. He was completely beaten as the off-stump went cartwheeling.

Not long after, South Africa lost their second wicket as well when Ollie Robinson had Sarel Erwee caught behind for 25. Stuart Broad also chipped in, dismissing Aiden Markram for 6, leaving the batting side in big trouble at 54 for 3.

Stokes, Foakes ton puts England on top against South Africa in Old Trafford

After Anderson (3/32), Broad (3/37) and Ben Stokes (2/17) combined to bundle out the Proteas for 151 in their first innings, England’s batters continued the good work. South Africa fought back to reduce the hosts to 43 for 3, but England skipper Stokes and keeper-batter Ben Foakes struck brilliant hundreds to put their team on top.

Stokes, playing in aggressive fashion, slammed 103 off 163 balls, while Foakes made an patient 113* off 217 balls. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow also chipped in with a handy 49. England declared their first innings at 415 for 9.

For South Africa, fast bowler Anrich Nortje claimed 3 for 82, while Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets apiece. The Proteas are 1-0 up in the three-match series, having won the Lord’s Test by an innings and 12 runs.

