ENG vs SA ODI series postponed after multiple players test positive for COVID-19 

The ECB and CSA jointly announced that England's tour of South Africa for a three-match ODI series has been postponed, keeping in mind the mental and physical health of players. The first ODI of the series was abandoned twice after positive COVID-19 tests in the two camps.

A South Africa player had tested positive for COVID-19 in the build-up to Friday's game, and then two hotel staff returned a positive COVID-19 test on Saturday. England also say that two members of their touring part returned 'unconfirmed' positive COVID-19 tests.

Cricket South Africa and the England and Wales Cricket Board decided on Monday that the best course of action would be to end the series without any ODIs being played. They hope that the series can be played at a future date. But for now, the health and well-being of players and staff of both teams took priority, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said:

"The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us."

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said:

"We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount. We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa, we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this series."

South Africa due to host Sri Lanka later this month

South Africa are due to host Sri Lanka for two-Test series next

The series was set to be part of the ICC Super League, but South Africa will now have to wait for their first game of the tournament. England cruised to a clean sweep in the T20I series which preceded the ODIs. However, they will return home after playing just three of the proposed six games of the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa is set to host Sri Lanka later this month for a two match Test series. Following that series, England will make the trip to Sri Lanka. But before that, a number of their players will travel to Australia for the BBL.