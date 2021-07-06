ENG vs SL: "We must stop watching matches even on TV" - Arjuna Ranatunga slams Sri Lanka team

Former Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga is furious at the Islanders' disappointing performance against England. Sri Lanka lost the T20I series 3-0 and the ODI series 2-0 with rain saving them from being whitewashed in the entire tour.

The World Cup-winning captain feels Sri Lanka's performance is down to the poor way in which the cricket board has handled its players. Corruption and lack of discipline are what Ranatunga believes have been the root cause of such a defeat.

"We must stop watching matches even on TV. The humiliating tour of England was the culmination of years of mismanagement, corruption and indiscipline," Ranatunga was quoted as saying by AFP.

The board spent 69 million rupees on Sri Lanka's England tour

Former Sri Lanka Cricket President Arjun Silva also expressed his disappointment at the way the players showed indiscipline on the tour of England. Vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella were seen on a night out in Durham ahead of their first ODI.

The bubble-breach propelled Sri Lanka Cricket to hand them lengthy bans. Silva is miffed by the way the players disrespected their board by not following the rules.

"The board spent 69 million rupees ($345,000) to fly them in a chartered aircraft to keep them within a protected bio-secure bubble. I am sad and angry at the same time," Silva said.

Sri Lanka are ranked eighth in Tests and are in ninth position in the ODI and T20I rankings. The lack of competition that they showed in England makes the Indian team favorites in the three-match ODI and T20I series set to begin on July 13.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee