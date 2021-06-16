ENG-W vs IND-W 2021: Shafali Verma age, family, international career stats and records

Shafali Verma will make her Test debut for the Indian side after finding a spot in the playing XI for the only Test against England Women.

The batswoman is currently one of the most promising young talents in India. As a 15-year-old, Shafali Verma made her T20I debut in 2015. A couple of years later, she is now making her Test debut at the age of 17.

Verma will look to make the best use of the opportunity given to her and leave a mark in the ongoing Test between England Women and India Women.

Shafali Verma age

Shafali Verma was born on January 28, 2004. She is 17 years and 139 days old (as of June 16, 2021). The young Indian batswoman was born and brought up in Rohtak, Haryana.

Shafali Verma family

There are four members in Shalfali Verma's family, including herself. Her father Sanjeev Verma runs a jewelry shop in Rohtak, while her mother Praveen Bala is a homemaker. Shafali has a sibling named Sahil Verma, who is an aspiring cricketer.

Shafali Verma international career stats

Shafali Verma was coached by Ashwani Kumar when she initially took up the sport. She has come a long way since then and has broken into the national side as well. The batswoman made her international debut for India in a Women's T20I game against South Africa in 2019.

She was dismissed for a duck on her debut but didn't give up on her dreams. Shafali has played 22 WT20I matches to date, with a total of 617 runs to her name and a highest score of 73.

Shafali Verma records

Shafali Verma is the youngest woman to play a T20I match for the Indian side. She also holds the record of being the youngest Indian player to score an international half-century that came at the age of 15 years and 285 days against the West Indies.

