“Can you move on from that?” - Mithali Raj wants an end to the Ramesh Powar controversy 

Team India’s Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj has urged the media to look beyond the 2018 controversy involving her and Ramesh Powar, asked them to 'move on'.

Ramesh Powar was sacked as the women’s team coach following the 2018 T20 World Cup semi-final match against England, a game for which Mithali Raj was controversially dropped.

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Mithali Raj was asked about the 2018 incident in the wake of Powar's reappointment as the women's team's coach. However, an irked Mithali Raj responded:

“Can you move on from that? It has been three years since that incident. We are in 2021, and we should be looking forward to many more series coming up. Repetitively asking the same question, we need to move on from the past.”

Ramesh Powar also chipped in, saying that there is no point in looking back and that he is on good terms with Mithali Raj. The former Mumbai played said in this regard:

“I would like to stop the speculation that is happening. We (I and Mithali Raj) interacted well. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have come into women’s cricket, and everyone needs to grow up. After three years, the larger goal is the good of women’s cricket. This is a good opportunity for me, Mithali and the whole group to take women’s cricket to another level, where the BCCI is supporting us. I don’t think we are going to go back on these small things; we are professional enough to move on, and everyone should move on. I have been with the NCA; I have been with Rahul Dravid; so you know Rahul’s effect will show in this series.”

We will steer the ship together: Mithali Raj on Ramesh Powar’s appointment

In previous interviews as well, Mithali Raj had said that what happened between her and Powar is a thing of the past and won't impact proceedings in the present. The 38-year-old was quoted as telling The Hindu in this regard:

“The past is gone. You cannot go back. I am sure he (Ramesh Powar) will come up with plans, and we together will steer the ship. We will work in tandem and build a very strong team for the future, especially with the World Cup scheduled next year.”

The Indian women’s team will be playing their first Test in seven years during their upcoming tour of England. Talking about the same, Mithali Raj said:

“For all the youngsters in the team, and even for someone like me who played a Test match seven years ago, there is no baggage to carry. We have not played the format for such a long time, and hence we can play with an open mind,” said Mithali Raj.

Apart from the one-off Test, India will also play three ODIs and as many T20Is during their England tour.

