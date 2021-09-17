Reports: Ben Stokes unlikely to be part of England's Ashes campaign in Australia

England's already diminishing chances in the away Ashes series this year is likely to be hit further by all-rounder Ben Stokes' absence. The Englishman may skip the Ashes in Australia as reports have emerged he is yet to recover from his mental health issues.

Stokes was not part of the home series against India and opted for an indefinite break to focus on his psychological well-being. It means that the 30-year-old will skip the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The national selectors did not name him in the World T20 squad either.

According to the Telegraph, Stokes has made some progress when it comes to his mental health issues. However, England remain aware of the challenges in Australia, where they will have to face an extended quarantine period.

The seam-bowling all-rounder will most likely return when England visits the West Indies early next year. The two sides are scheduled to play five T20Is and three Tests against the Windies.

With uncertainty about whether the visitors tourists can bring their families to Australia, star players may boycott the series. According to The Telegraph, they will learn the conditions for the Ashes tour by the end of the month, allowing them to decide. Their squad for the Ashes will be announced in early October.

Ben Stokes yet to recover from his finger injury

The Telegraph also reported that the finger injury that ruled out Ben Stokes for the first phase of IPL 2021 is yet to fully heal. It remains a significant concern as he risks staying out of action for an extended period.

While the Kiwi-born cricketer's potential absence will be a huge blow, England's poor Test form is as much a concern. The summer saw the Three Lions win only one out of six Tests. They lost the series to New Zealand and trailed the five-match rubber against India before the final match was abandoned.

Stokes has so far played only four Tests in Australia, with all three coming in the 2013-14 Ashes series. He marked his rise in the third Test in Perth by scoring a hundred, but the visitors suffered a whitewash on that occasion. The star all-rounder missed the 2017-18 leg due to the fallout of a street brawl.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar