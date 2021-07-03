England announce squad for Pakistan ODI series

England has named a 16-man squad for their upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. The squad remains unchanged from the one available for the third ODI of the England vs. Sri Lanka series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the squad on Saturday, a day before the final England vs. Sri Lanka ODI, which is set to take place at the County Ground in Bristol.

Tom Banton will remain with the team after joining up with the rest of the England squad ahead of the third Sri Lanka ODI. Jos Buttler remains unavailable due to a calf injury he sustained during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

There is also no place for Ben Stokes as he continues his bid towards full fitness, while Dawid Malan is unavailable after pulling out of the Sri Lanka squad due to personal reasons.

England will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Pakistan in July. The squad for the T20I series will be announced at a later date. It will be England’s second ODI series in the past few weeks.

Eoin Morgan’s have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka, with England trouncing Sri Lanka across the first two games.

Here is the complete England vs. Pakistan ODI series schedule:-

1st ODI – Thursday, July 8 at 5:30 PM IST, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

2nd ODI – Saturday, July 10 at 3:30 PM IST, Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

3rd ODI – Tuesday, July 13 at 5:30 PM IST, Edgbaston, Birmingham

Complete England squad for Pakistan series

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent). Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham)

